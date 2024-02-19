Fire tears through Wagga unit as city hit by two blazes in three days

A home in an upmarket Wagga neighbourhood has suffered extensive damage in the city's second blaze in just days over the weekend.
Four Fire and Rescue NSW trucks raced to the scene of a blaze at Argyle Court in Tatton, shortly after 11pm on Saturday evening following a triple zero call reporting a unit was on fire.
FRNSW Riverina Zone commander Stewart Alexander said crews arrived to find the roof of the residence well alight.
"They managed to get the fire under control relatively quickly, but unfortunately there was quite significant damage to the unit, which is understandable given the fire was in the roof," Superintendent Alexander said.
Fortunately no one was injured in the incident, with crews remaining on site until about 12.25am on Sunday morning.
As to a cause for the blaze, superintendent Alexander said that is still being investigated.
"The cause is yet to be confirmed," he said.
Local resident Graeme didn't hear sirens but said he was watching the television at the time and noticed something was up.
"From where I was, I could see red and blue lights," he said.
"I walked out the front about 11.30pm, and at that point there were about two fire trucks [on the scene].
"At that stage there was very little smoke, but in the next 10 minutes smoke started to appear, then it was all just flames out the back of the house."
Graeme said Ambulance and Police vehicles then arrived on the scene, followed by more firefighters.
He said the firefighters brought the blaze under control after a short while.
"They got the flames down pretty quickly," he said.
It is the second residential fire in the city in just three days, after a home was destroyed by fire on Friday evening.
Superintendent Alexander said it is a reminder for people on the importance of calling triple zero for all fires and emergencies.
"I can't stress that enough," he said.
Superintendent Alexander also urged people to ensure they have working smoke alarms in their homes.
"It's [also] a timely reminder to make sure you have a working smoke alarm on every level of your home, whether it be a residential unit, house, motor home, caravan or something else like that," he said.
"That is vitally important."
