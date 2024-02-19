Labara the star as nine records broken at Kildare swimming carnival

TALENTED Wagga swimmer Andre Labara took all before him at Kildare Catholic College's swimming carnival.
Labara broke five records in a powerful display of swimming at Kildare's annual carnival at Oasis Aquatic Centre last Thursday evening.
Labara broke five of nine records on a big day, taking the tally of records he holds at Kildare to 10 in just the space of two years.
The year eight student dominated the 14 years age boys division and will now push on for higher honours.
Addison Pope was another standout, breaking three records in the senior girls division on her way to the age champion title.
Xavier Jones also got in on the fun, breaking a record in the 15 years boys.
In an astonishing feat, Benedicta again claimed the house champion title for a seventh consecutive year.
One of the more popular events proved to be the year 12 synchronised swimming house challenge, which was taken out by Gandhi.
Kildare Catholic College sports coordinator Ryan Price said it was another successful carnival.
"We had some great house spirit and a fun carnival," Price said.
12 years girl: Stella Flinn
13 years girl: Chloe Simmonds
13 years boy: Archer Nimmo
14 years girl: Mia Cecchini
14 years boy: Andre Labara
15 years girl: Sophie Heckendorf
15 years boy: Xavier Jones
16 years girl: Olivia Cecchini
16 years boy: William Gaskin
Senior girl: Addison Pope
Senior boy: Jack Piggot
