Barrett impressed by Hawks' attitude ahead of tough pre-season tests

EAST Wagga-Kooringal will begin the Jake Barrett era by taking on two of the strongest clubs in the region in trial games.
The Hawks have been the talk of the Farrer League off-season after the appointment of Barrett as the club's new senior coach, followed by a swag of recruits.
They will look to carry that momentum, and of a strong start to pre-season training, into trial games against Ovens and Murray League big improvers North Albury and Riverina League premiers Turvey Park.
The Hawks will travel to Albury to play North Albury on Saturday March 16 and then take on the Bulldogs a week later in Wagga.
Barrett adopted a similar approach as coach of Coolamon in recent years and believes it is the best way to prepare the Hawks for the start of the Farrer League season.
"I think we need to test ourselves against good opponents," Barrett said.
"The boys are really looking forward to that, especially going up against North Albury, who went pretty well last year in the O&M and have recruited pretty well again this year.
"They'll be fighting a lot of teams in the O&M this year.
"Then obviously playing Turvey, the premiers last year, what better way to start the year off, really."
EWK start the Farrer League season proper at home at Gumly Oval when they will host Coleambally in round one.
They back that up with a trip to Barellan in round two.
While the Hawks have been able to bring in a host of quality players, they are likely to be without the services of key defender Connor Quade, who has informed the club of his intention to have a year off.
Liam Hard won't return from Melbourne for a second season, while Ash Hard has gone back to Coolamon.
They have however added Riley Flint, who played eight first grade games at Wagga Tigers last year in his first season.
Barrett can't fault the commitment of his group though, explaining how impressed he has been with the commitment.
"It's obviously been really good so far," he said.
"There's obviously a good vibe around the club, just the buy in from about 25 to 30 blokes at the moment has been really good.
"There's only been a handful that have missed a couple of training runs, besides that everyone has been at pretty much every training run, which is fantastic."
Barrett said the attitude of the group has been a highlight since the start as he looks to get the footy involved in the pre-season slog as much as possible.
"It's just the attitude. I've been really impressed with the attitude," he said.
"From word go, blokes have just been committed and putting in the effort.
"We do do pretty big training runs, we get a fair few k's in the leg each training run but the boys have been fantastic, we're just doing it together.
"I'm a big believer in doing it mainly with the football and the boys have been enjoying that. There's been limited pure running and we've just been trying to get it into drills, which is what you want.
"Looking around at the Farrer League at the end of the day, especially looking at The Rock last year when I went and watched finals, it was their skills that got them over the line with a lot of stuff so that's where it needs to be."
In a further boost for the club, experienced Riverina footballer Matt Clarke has agreed to co-coach the Hawks' reserve grade alongside Dakka Price.
