New role models ready to lead by example Advertising Feature

Tanaya Nunn and Tamia Godber are keen to support wellbeing across the school. Picture supplied.

Mount Austin High School is proud to introduce their esteemed student leaders for the year of 2024.



Their new school captains are Tamia Godber and Rylan Mahoney, along with vice captains Tanaya Nunn and Ryder McDonnell.



Mount Austin said these captains exemplify exceptional qualities and their school values of respect, responsibility and commitment.



They serve as role models within the school community by leading by example.

Ryder McDonnell and Rylan Mahoney are keen to take on their leadership role in 2024. Picture supplied.

These four students understand that they are entrusted with important obligations and play a vital role in fostering a positive and inclusive environment for all students.



They are willing to sit and yarn with students and staff to work towards continuous improvement and opportunities for the student body.

If you can be anything, be kind. - Rylan Mahoney

They have made great progress in promoting a positive school culture particularly in hosting the end of year awards for all student groups.



In 2024, they are looking forward to celebrating Harmony Week and fundraising for causes within the school and community.

Tamia and Tanaya are keen to support wellbeing across the school ensuring students are informed of the many points of contact across the school that they can go to for help.



They both offer their time to escort students to class and listen intently to the concerns of the younger students.



Tamia and Tanaya are kind and thoughtful, and are both looking forward to graduating later in the year.

Ryder has made an impact in advising students of healthy lifestyle choices. He is keen to get other students thinking about the consequences of their actions and prioritising their goals.



In discussing items with others he leads with the phrase, "will it matter in five years time?"