Kooringal High School is celebrating their new school leaders taking over reins in 2024.
Their new captains are Kealey Bettens and Shafwan Jihan, with vice captains Dinara Piyasiri and Alex Weightman.
Kealey Bettens who nominated for the position as she saw it as an opportunity for personal growth and to encourage others to strive for goals. Kealey has represented the school in a variety of sports and participates as a player and coach within community clubs.
Shafwan Jihan, a passionate public speaker with a keen interest in multimedia. Shafwan is heavily involved with the digital aspects of school events, such as event photography, videography and processing and editing.
Dinara Piyasiri, who is a member of the KHS state champion Funk Band and has been involved in many school productions. Dinara enjoys volunteering in the wider community.
Alex Weightman is a keen sportsman who has represented KHS and the Riverina in various sports. He is a member of several community clubs.
Kooringal High School stands as the only partially-selective high school in the Riverina region, with its establishment dating back to 1973.
As a large co-educational comprehensive high school, the school accommodates about 900 students.
Notably, the school's diverse student body comprises 16 per cent of First Nations students, 10 per cent from a non-English-speaking background, 19 per cent who secured selective enrolment via the NSW State Selective Schools test, and four per cent from defence families.
Kooringal High School prides itself on its extensive program offerings designed to cater to students' academic, cultural, and sporting pursuits, whilst fostering a safe and supportive learning environment.
The school's facilities boast an impressive Trade Training Centre, industry-standard café, purpose-built Performing Arts Venue (PAV), farm and recently established Clontarf Academy.
They also have a brand-new workout gym titled the 'Crow's Nest,' alongside a gymnasium, multipurpose outdoor courts, two sporting fields, and a newly refurbished library.
To ensure teaching and learning aligns with current pedagogical practices, Kooringal High School's staff have all undergone post-university studies through UNSW to obtain a Certificate of Gifted Education.
Moreover, the school's learning environment encompasses innovative technologies and flexible learning spaces, thereby promoting a conducive learning experience for all students.
Central to Kooringal High School's ethos are its core values of Respect, Responsibility, and Excellence, which underscores its commitment to supporting students to achieve their personal best.
Through their consultation process and consideration of important partnerships, the Kooringal High School is pursuing a continued focus on student growth and attainment, teaching and leading and committing to sustained partnerships with the community.
Wagga Wagga High School has consistently produced strong leaders, and 2024 is no exception.
In 2024, the leadership team is a clear reflection of the diverse and dynamic nature of the student body.
The team is led by captains Georgia Orr and Migyel Magandi and Vice Captains Tisha Bahri and Lachlan Moore.
They will be supported by leaders Abbey Jolliffe, Samantha O'Reilly, Zoe Masters, and Heath Elliott.
Wagga High School (WWHS) has been an integral part of the educational landscape since its establishment in 1912.
Originally situated in a different location, the school moved to its present site in 1917, earning the moniker 'the high school on the hill'.
Over the years, WWHS has evolved into a large co-educational institution, firmly rooted in its commitment to inclusivity and comprehensive education.
With an enrolment of 884 students in 2024, WWHS is a microcosm of diversity, boasting an Indigenous population of 93 and over 100 students from English as a second language (ESL) backgrounds, including refugees from Africa, Burma, and the Middle East.
The school proudly embraces its multicultural community, with almost 40 languages spoken within its halls.
The school's commitment to academic excellence is evident through a range of programs, including academic high performance classes from Years 7 to 10, a Year 10 engagement and vocation class, and a robust learning support team.
Additionally, WWHS offers a flourishing performing arts program, a broad vocational education curriculum, and an extensive careers program, ensuring that students have a diverse array of opportunities to explore and develop their talents.
At the heart of WWHS lie its core values: respect, responsibility, and challenge.
These values form the bedrock of the school's proactive student welfare programs, which are designed to enhance student wellbeing.
The school is not just focused on academic success but is dedicated to fostering an environment where students feel respected, responsible, and challenged to reach their full potential.
WWHS boasts excellent facilities that contribute to a well-rounded education.
From the Trade Training Centre for vocational education to a student-run café within a commercial kitchen, a ten hectare farm for rural education, an assembly hall, and state-of-the-art sporting facilities, Wagga High is proud to be able to provide a comprehensive learning environment.
The well-landscaped school grounds further enhance the overall student experience.
Establishing close links with partner primary schools, Charles Sturt University, the Riverina Institute of TAFE, and the wider community, Wagga High extends its impact well beyond the school walls.
These connections provide students with valuable opportunities for collaboration, experiential learning, and a seamless transition into higher education and vocational pursuits.
Mount Austin High School is proud to introduce their esteemed student leaders for the year of 2024.
Their new school captains are Tamia Godber and Rylan Mahoney, along with vice captains Tanaya Nunn and Ryder McDonnell.
Mount Austin said these captains exemplify exceptional qualities and their school values of respect, responsibility and commitment.
They serve as role models within the school community by leading by example.
These four students understand that they are entrusted with important obligations and play a vital role in fostering a positive and inclusive environment for all students.
They are willing to sit and yarn with students and staff to work towards continuous improvement and opportunities for the student body.
If you can be anything, be kind.- Rylan Mahoney
They have made great progress in promoting a positive school culture particularly in hosting the end of year awards for all student groups.
In 2024, they are looking forward to celebrating Harmony Week and fundraising for causes within the school and community.
Tamia and Tanaya are keen to support wellbeing across the school ensuring students are informed of the many points of contact across the school that they can go to for help.
They both offer their time to escort students to class and listen intently to the concerns of the younger students.
Tamia and Tanaya are kind and thoughtful, and are both looking forward to graduating later in the year.
Ryder has made an impact in advising students of healthy lifestyle choices. He is keen to get other students thinking about the consequences of their actions and prioritising their goals.
In discussing items with others he leads with the phrase, "will it matter in five years time?"
Rylan has been influential as a student voice in decision making and has been a long standing member of the SRC. He interacts across the school with enthusiasm and enhances relationships with the line, "if you can be anything, be kind."