Kooringal High welcomes new leaders Advertising Feature

Kooringal High's Madeline Priest, Yashaswi Kakshapati, Pranav Raman and Archie Grintell. Picture supplied.

Kooringal High School is celebrating their new school leaders taking over reins in 2024.



Their new captains are Kealey Bettens and Shafwan Jihan, with vice captains Dinara Piyasiri and Alex Weightman.



Kealey Bettens who nominated for the position as she saw it as an opportunity for personal growth and to encourage others to strive for goals. Kealey has represented the school in a variety of sports and participates as a player and coach within community clubs.

Shafwan Jihan, a passionate public speaker with a keen interest in multimedia. Shafwan is heavily involved with the digital aspects of school events, such as event photography, videography and processing and editing.

Dinara Piyasiri, who is a member of the KHS state champion Funk Band and has been involved in many school productions. Dinara enjoys volunteering in the wider community.

Alex Weightman is a keen sportsman who has represented KHS and the Riverina in various sports. He is a member of several community clubs.

Kooringal High School stands as the only partially-selective high school in the Riverina region, with its establishment dating back to 1973.



As a large co-educational comprehensive high school, the school accommodates about 900 students.

Notably, the school's diverse student body comprises 16 per cent of First Nations students, 10 per cent from a non-English-speaking background, 19 per cent who secured selective enrolment via the NSW State Selective Schools test, and four per cent from defence families.

Kooringal High School prides itself on its extensive program offerings designed to cater to students' academic, cultural, and sporting pursuits, whilst fostering a safe and supportive learning environment.



The school's facilities boast an impressive Trade Training Centre, industry-standard café, purpose-built Performing Arts Venue (PAV), farm and recently established Clontarf Academy.



They also have a brand-new workout gym titled the 'Crow's Nest,' alongside a gymnasium, multipurpose outdoor courts, two sporting fields, and a newly refurbished library.

To ensure teaching and learning aligns with current pedagogical practices, Kooringal High School's staff have all undergone post-university studies through UNSW to obtain a Certificate of Gifted Education.



Moreover, the school's learning environment encompasses innovative technologies and flexible learning spaces, thereby promoting a conducive learning experience for all students.

Central to Kooringal High School's ethos are its core values of Respect, Responsibility, and Excellence, which underscores its commitment to supporting students to achieve their personal best.

