Great signs for women's basketball after strong showing from under 20's Blaze

There are promising signs for the future of women's basketball in Wagga following an exceptional performance from the under 20's Blaze side over the weekend.
The team took part in the Waratah Junior Leagues under 20's competition in Newcastle and exceeded even their own expectations to finish as runners-up.
Blaze coach Ben Colenso was immensely proud of their performance and believed the girls grew in confidence over the duration of the tournament.
"Honestly I am absolutely amazed at how they did," Colenso said.
"The first game they played they got a touch up and they just improved from there on out over the weekend."
It was a rough start for the Blaze who were on the receiving end of a 48-point masterclass from Joanna Sebastian which led her Inner West side to a 92-60 win.
However the Blaze recovered nicely winning their next two games against Central Coast (69-52) and Newcastle (88-77) to set up a rematch against the Bulls in the grand final.
Although losing 72-62 in the decider, Colenso believed it was a much stronger performance from the Blaze as Kassie Hiscock played a defensive role on Sebastian limiting her to just 11 points.
"It was so amazing," he said.
"In that first game there was a girl who scored 48 points and we kept her to 11 points in the grand final.
"We tagged her and made it really difficult for her to get the ball and get her shots off.
"So we really limited her scoring and then really what got us into trouble was fouls, we had to have two strong players off the court for nearly half the game.
"One of them fouled out in the last quarter and it was the difference for us, I reckon we would've won it otherwise."
Caitlin Quintal starred for the Blaze across the four games, finishing the tournament with a staggering 90 points including a game-high 24 in the grand final defeat.
Colenso said Quintal was exceptional across the competition and led from the front.
"She led the team really well," he said.
"She helped bring the other girls up and direct the girls on the court, she really stood out in giving us those boosts when we needed it when we were in a lull."
Basketball Wagga coaching and development officer Zac Maloney said it was terrific performance from the Blaze and he stressed it was important to keep the girls engaged over the coming months to keep them involved in the game.
"Obviously for us our end goal is to try and get our women's and our youth league back," he said.
"Looking at the girls that went over on the weekend, we look at that crop of girls plus the crop coming through in the 14's and we believe that's going to be the next generation for the women's basketball here.
"I think five or six of the girls are in the under 18's program so for them they'll go off and spent some time in the rep program which goes up until May.
"But for the rest of the girls we want to keep them together and either look to do either a monthly or fortnightly training session just to keep them engaged and give them an opportunity to make sure that they return in years to come."
Inner West Bulls 92 d Wagga Blaze 60 (K Hiscock 17, C Quintal 12)
Wagga Blaze 69 (C Quintal 26) d Central Coast Waves 52
Wagga Blaze 88 (C Quintal 28) d Newcastle Falcons 77
Inner West Bulls 72 d Wagga Blaze 62 (C Quintal 24)
