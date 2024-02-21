Buik stands tall in a crucial moment to lead Colts to win over St Michaels

A stellar bowling performance from Kooringal all-rounder Robert Buik helped guide the Colts to a narrow four-run victory over St Michaels in the under 13's competition.
Buik finished with brilliant figures of 4-9 off four overs and he also managed to seal the game for the Colts with a wicket from the final ball of the game.
The 12-year-old was brought on to bowl the final over with the Saints needing just nine runs to win the game.
Buik stood tall in the pressure moment conceding just four runs off the first five balls before bowling Charlie Forsyth (23) with the last delivery of the contest.
The right armed pace bowler admitted he was a tad nervous ahead of the final over but said it was good to be able to secure the victory.
"Yeah I was," Buik said.
"One of their batsman Liam Robinson scored 50 and he was batting really well.
"He was hitting the ball well so we just had to put our field back a bit and try and stop him from scoring as much runs as he was."
The game was still in the balance ahead of the last ball of the game, and Buik said it was pleasing to be able to get a wicket with his final delivery.
"That felt good especially since they just needed a four to tie," he said.
"I just tried to bowl that ball on the top of off stump, they were swinging so I just went straight through and got the wicket."
Buik admitted he was pretty happy with his bowling performance and his figures of 4-9 were his best of the season so far.
"Yeah I was," he said.
"I just tried to get everything on the stumps and I got three clean bowled.
"I just tried to bowl as well as I could."
Earlier on in the game, Buik starred with the bat retiring at 31no as Kooringal posted an impressive total of 5-141.
Buik opened the batting and said he was glad he could score some runs and help his team post a good total.
"Yeah I was pretty happy," he said.
"I faced a few good overs from Liam Robinson then I tried to get going and score a few runs quickly which I did so I was pretty happy."
Buik's innings brings his season tally to 184 runs at an incredible average of 92 while teammate Baxter Jaeger sits just behind him at 178 runs at 35.6.
Austin Blackett currently leads the side in wickets for the season with 10 at an average of 11 while Buik's haul has him sitting second with nine at 12.78.
Under 16
Wagga City Tigers 2-139 (J Knight 32no, R Spencer 30no; J Redmond 2-10) d Lake Albert Gold 5-138 (L Foster 33no, A Barrow 30no)
Wagga RSL 8-195 (L Bomm 42, B Gain 38, M Cornell 34no, Y Perera 30no; A Campbell 2-37, J Burgess 2-38) d St Michaels 125 (A Campbell 33no; A Singh 2-14)
Wagga City Lions 3-157 (A Lee 32no, H Conroy 30no) d Lake Albert Maroon 7-136 (M Warren 60, M Stockman 30; H Conroy 2-11, A Harper 2-11)
Under 14
Kooringal 9-160 (A Raj 34no, W Heazlewood 31no; S Lane 2-15, T Shumack 2-15) d St Michaels Red 9-126 (O Miles 32no; D Sujeesh 2-8, J Nightingale 2-15)
South Wagga 9-128 (N Absolum 38no; O Treanor 2-16) d St Michaels Blue 8-127 (T Willis 54no; A Rodham 3-19)
Under 13
Kooringal Blue 5-141 (R Buik 31no, W Heazlewood 30no; R Goldsworthy 3-12) d St Michaels 8-137 (L Robinson 53no; R Buik 4-9)
Lake Albert Maroon 2-145 (D Crittenden 31no, C Hutton 30no) d Lake Albert Gold 7-30 (F O'Neill 3-0, C Elliott 2-14)
Wagga RSL 3-116 (W Davies 31no) d Kooringal Gold 5-112 (G Beachley 32; B Smythe 2-5)
Under 12
St Michaels Blue 7-115 (J Looney 35no; R Goldsworthy 2-17) d St Michaels Black 6-86 (J Looney 2-8)
Wagga City Leopards 4-105 (J Morris 2-7) d Kooringal 8-104 (J Gestier 2-10)
South Wagga 5-152 (C Watson 35) d St Michaels White 7-52 (C Watson 2-12)
St Michaels Red 3-135 (C Forsyth 39no) d Wagga City Tigers 8-74 (E Angel 2-7, C Forsyth 2-9, H MacGregor 2-10)
