Three finals appearances caps off strong carnival for Wagga

Wagga's success in the under 18s boys competition capped off another strong edition of the Junior State Cup Southern Conference.
The Vipers had three teams win through to their respective grand finals with only the under 18s girls unable to progress out of the pool stage.
Both the under 12 girls and under 14s girls couldn't quite deliver on the grand final stage.
The 11-6 loss to Balmain was the only time the under 12s girls had tasted defeat for the weekend while the under 14s went into centimetres of delivering the winning try before falling 9-8 to Cronulla.
Wagga president Marc Lawrence was thrilled with how the event unfolded.
"It was fantastic and the 18s boys result in the end topped off a really good weekend," Lawrence said.
"Most of our teams made it to at least the quarters, there were quite a few semis and the three grand finals."
Lawrence was also again really pleased with the feedback given to the club over the three days.
Especially regarding the quality of the grounds across the Jubilee precinct.
"The feedback we got was really positive from people coming down with players and also from NSW Touch point of view as well," Lawrence said.
"They were really pleased with how it all ran, our volunteers through the canteen and what not and the presentation of the grounds through council was fantastic.
"They've done a really good job getting the grounds to the standards that they are and it's probably the biggest bit of feedback we get each year is the standard of the surface."
There were almost two Wagga teams progressing to the State Finals after the under 14s girls just missed out in their grand final.
Cronulla scored their first off a penalty before Abbey Hunt showed off her speed after finding space out wide for a long-range answer.
Another penalty proved costly as the visitors hit back before tries to Olivia Bailey and Zara Connolly, both set up by Hunt, put Wagga in front with 10 minutes to play.
Cronulla responded with the next two tries before Lulu Rynehart hit back for Wagga.
They had a chance late to find the winner but couldn't get through the Cronulla defence one more time.
Despite falling just short, coach Stacey Hunt was pleased with how the side responded from a slip up to start the competition.
"They played their hearts out and that's all they can do," Hunt said.
"They left it all out there."
