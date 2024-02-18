Gainsford and Bartlett perform strongly as Riverina claims Country Bash T20 title

Wagga Cricket duo Sam Gainsford and Ethan Bartlett contributed strongly as Riverina defeated Greater Illawarra by 12 runs in the Country Bash final.
It's been a lean couple of years for Riverina on the representative stage and Gainsford said it was fantastic to be able to add some silverware to the trophy cabinet.
"Obviously it hasn't happened for the Riverina for quite some time," Gainsford said.
"So it's good to get the win and be a part of something pretty special for Riverina cricket."
Bartlett opened the batting for Riverina and blasted his way to 31 off just 17 balls in a knock that included five boundaries.
Nic Whitelaw then stole the show with his knock as he crafted together a stellar innings of 67 off 53 deliveries that helped Riverina post a competitive total of 8-144.
Gainsford said it was great to watch Bartlett and Whitelaw tee off, as they combined to clear the rope five times.
"They are both obviously great players," he said.
"They showed that again today and they set us up really well to lead us to a good total."
Riverina then had a dream start with the ball in hand as Hayatullah Niazi claimed the wicket of Ethan Debono with the first ball of the innings.
Oliver Hald then struck a few overs later to have Greater Illawarra sitting at 2-40.
Gainsford was brought into the attack for the eighth over and he soon had an immediate impact on the game.
After conceding only four runs off his first over, Gainsford then claimed the wicket of Bailey Abela (40) with his first ball of his second over and then two deliveries later also dismissed Ben Phillips to have Greater Illawarra at 4-61.
Abela is one of the brightest young talents in NSW cricket and Gainsford said it was pleasing to be able to claim such a crucial wicket.
"Yeah it's always nice," he said.
"It was that time in the game where we needed to get him out because he's just an absolute freak.
"He was on today for sure so it was nice to get him, but he showed his class today."
A strong cameo from Kealen Blattner (43) helped Greater Illawarra fight their way back into the contest however Riverina were able to hold them out with Hald finishing with the best figures of 3-25.
Gainsford wanted to thank both Trent and Grant Ball for their time and effort invested in Riverina cricket over the past few years and said it was pretty special to be able to claim the Country Bash title for the pair.
Riverina 7-156 (N Whitelaw 67, E Bartlett 31) d Greater Illawarra 8-144 (O Hald 3-25, S Gainsford 2-22)
