Penrith holds on to take 18s girls title after dramatic finish

Ecstasy turned into agony for Easts and jubilation for Penrith after the most dramatic of finishes.
Easts thought they had crossed for the winning try after the siren in the under 18s girls NSW Junior State Cup Southern Conference Final at Conolly Rugby Complex on Sunday.
There had been little between the two sides all day and in the end one last touch call decided it all.
It was just part of a dramatic conclusion to the clash after an intercept gave Easts one last shot at victory.
Penrith coach Kaleigh McDonald didn't know what was going on in the finish but was thrilled to hold on to take a 6-5 victory.
"We had a full set of six so I thought we were right and then there was an intercept," McDonald said.
"We didn't know what the ref was calling at the end so there were mixed emotions.
"In the end we got it, which was awesome."
Easts scored a 5-4 win over Penrith in the first of the pool games on Friday.
McDonald was pleased with how the side turned things around with it their only loss from nine games in the competition.
"They got us in the round game on the first game so we knew it was going to be very close and it was going to come down to the end," she said.
"This group of girls coming through from the 10s has been pretty strong, they've won a few but usually have a very strong Hills side to compete with.
"I'm really happy to win it this year.
"For a few it's their last year and it's the best way to go out."
Penrith were also able to take out the under 16s girls final with an 11-6 win over Balmain however went down to Hills 9-4 in the under 16s boys.
Easts also went down to Cronulla 15-8 in the under 12s boys final.
It was a big competition for Cronulla, who won the club championship by a comfortable margin.
Not only did they win the under 12s boys final but took a 9-4 win over Canterbury in the under 10s boys final as well as a 16-9 win over Balmain in the under 14s boys final.
Cronulla also won the under 10s girls final with a 7-2 win over Griffith and the under 14s girls with a 9-8 win over Wagga.
Wagga also lost the under 12s girls grand final 11-6 to Balmain.
