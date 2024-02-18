Cautious optimism as farmer dismisses Bureau's long-term forecast

A Riverina farmer is quietly hopeful about the upcoming season as he dismissed the Bureau of Meteorology's latest long-term weather forecast.
The BoM issued its long-term forecast for March to May last Wednesday, predicting maximum and minimum temperatures to be above average across the Riverina.
Senior bureau climatologist Hugh McDowell said there is an "80 per cent chance" of seeing above average temperatures in the Wagga region during the upcoming autumn.
As for rainfall, the bureau is predicting average conditions with an estimated 90mm falling across the region across the three months, but Mr McDowell said it's not yet clear what will actually happen.
"There are equal chances of above and below median rainfall," Mr McDowell said.
He said this was in part due to the "absence of strong climate drivers."
One of these, the El Nino, is now on its way out, according to the Bureau's latest report, which indicates the climate driver will disappear during autumn.
Mr McDowell said a second climate driver, a positive Southern Annular Mode - is also expected to return to neutral in the coming days.
He said the "persistently positive SAM [played a key role in delivering persistent wet weather to the region] ...through November, December and January."
"It's very unusual to see an El Nino and persistently positive SAM combine together, and that's the main reason why we've seen such wet conditions throughout the summer months so far," Mr McDowell said.
Responding to the bureau's predictions, Wantabadgery farmer Tony Clough said he plans to ignore them.
"I don't take any notice of the Bureau of Meteorology," he said.
He said from his own experience he has found the bureau forecasts are usually inaccurate and prefers to rely on other external forecasters instead.
Weighing his own thoughts for the season ahead however, Mr Clough said the current pattern of repeated wet years since the drought broke in 2020 reminds him of what happened in the 1980s.
"This is absolutely identical to what happened... after the 1982 drought," he said.
"When that broke in 1983, we had roughly seven good years."
Looking at the current conditions, Mr Clough said the season is looking "okay", although he is still expecting anything could happen.
"That could change," he said.
"If it doesn't rain across March and April, there will be a mad panic about what crops go in when it does rain again.
"There will also be many people sowing into whatever moisture we've got and hoping...it's going to rain."
Mr Clough said every farmer makes different decisions about when to sow, and said some have already sown crops.
"There are people out there who have already sown some crops, but it's too early for me to start that. I'll wait to see what's going to happen," he said.
It comes barely a week after the US National Weather Service issued a La Nina watch, but Mr McDowell said the bureau has no declaration as yet, because it relies on "different metrics to forecast a La Nina."
"The US National Weather Service predicts it purely based off sea surface and some sub-surface temperatures," he said.
"Whereas the bureau takes into account the atmosphere, trade winds [among other indicators]."
