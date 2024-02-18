Vipers finish off strong to win under 18s boys title

Wagga Vipers saved their best for last across a massive three days of touch football.
In the last game of the competition, Wagga's under 18s boys overcame a slow start to take out the NSW Junior State Cup Southern Conference Final at Conolly Rugby Complex on Sunday.
After being held to two draws across their seven pool games, the team finished unbeaten after turning the tables against Cronulla in the final.
Cronulla scored the first two tries of the match but Wagga never gave up.
Coach Darren Reynoldson was pleased with the attitude the side showed after coming together late to take a 12-9 victory.
"Good teams find a way to win, even in the early games," Reynoldson said.
"We just built and built and built and were running really crisp in the end.
"Our focus is always playing as a team and we run to the end.
"We grind and grind until it's done."
After conceding two early tries the Vipers responded with two of their own through Riley Howard and Cody Reynoldson to close the gap to one point.
Their rivals struck back before Cody Plum crossed and then Zac Conolly scored to put Wagga in front for the first time with 11 minutes to play.
With five minutes left Oliver Hall extended Wagga's lead before Jack Warden crossed to seal the win with two minutes left to play.
While Cronulla went over for a consolation the damage was already done and Wagga were left to celebrate.
Reynoldson had a shorter preparation time with the side with a lot of work and other sport commitments making things tough however he was thrilled to see it finally all come together for the age group.
"We've made a lot of finals over the years but have just fallen short in semis and not quite completed," he said.
"This year we've lost a few to rugby league but we've had some new guys come in and they've just performed a role for us and they did really well."
Cody Reynoldson was named best in the final for strong work after transitioning to a playmaking role this season.
Billy Maher and Murray Beer were also good contributors while Reynoldson was also impressed with how Howard defended on the wing.
The Vipers will now play the winner of the Northern Conference, which will be decided in Dubbo next weekend, in the State Finals in Tempe on March 3.
