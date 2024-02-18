The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Six of the best from Abbott guides Goannas' to maiden victory

MM
By Matt Malone
February 18 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes coach Ethan Schiller talks to the players at one of the breaks in Friday night's game. Picture by MCUE Goannas
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes coach Ethan Schiller talks to the players at one of the breaks in Friday night's game. Picture by MCUE Goannas

A SIX-goal haul from Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes co-captain Kahli Abbott helped the Goannas register their maiden win of the season on Friday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.