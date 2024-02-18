Six of the best from Abbott guides Goannas' to maiden victory

A SIX-goal haul from Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes co-captain Kahli Abbott helped the Goannas register their maiden win of the season on Friday night.
Abbott was almost unstoppable for MCUE as she booted six of the Goannas' eight goals in their 8.2 (50) to 2.3 (15) win over Wagga Tigers at Maher Oval.
After failing to kick a goal in each of their heavy losses to start the year, MCUE proved far too good for an under-strength Wagga Tigers outfit.
The experienced Abbott, in her second season since switching to the Goannas, provided a strong target in attack and proved the difference in hot conditions.
There wasn't much between the two teams early on as MCUE went into half-time just two goals up, and again, they only led by nine points at three-quarter-time.
But in the end, the Goannas' extra numbers showed as they had too much run for Tigers and doubled their score in the final quarter.
It moved MCUE into 13th spot in a very tight AFL Southern NSW Women's League ladder. Tigers remain one of just three winless teams.
Meantime, Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong continued an undefeated start to their title defence with a comprehensive 10-goal win over Coolamon in the grand final rematch.
Five goals from Angela Fisher and four to Skye Hamblin proved pivotal in GGGM's 11.2 (68) to 1.2 (8) win at Ganmain Sportsground.
Brookdale, North Wagga and Griffith also continued their undefeated starts to the season on Friday night.
Brookdale continued their devastating form with a 70-point thrashing of Collingullie-Wagga.
Griffith handed Northern Jets their first loss to the tune of 49 points, while North Wagga enjoyed a 16-point win over Turvey Park.
