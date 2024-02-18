Notorious Wagga intersection fixed as more repairs get underway

Works to repair a notorious Wagga intersection have wrapped up as motorists are warned about traffic diversions when a multi-million dollar road revamp gets underway in the city centre this week.
A three-part program of safety and road upgrades totalling $4.1 million is ramping up, after the NSW Government completed improvement works at the Kapooka Road and Sturt Highway intersection at San Isidore last Thursday.
Months of roadworks have finally wrapped up at the intersection, which now has a new dedicated left-hand turn lane, extended merge lane and lighting.
But more works have already begun in the area, with another set of safety improvements to be carried out at the intersection of Cummins Drive and the Sturt Highway at San Isidore.
These works, which began last week, will include widening the road 150 metres either side of the intersection and flattening the slopes by the roadside to reduce the risk of serious crashes.
It comes as the state government announced work to rebuild a 180-metre section of road on the Sturt Highway at Edward Street adjacent to Bolton Park.
Motorists are also being warned to allow an extra five minutes of travel time with single lane closures each way on a 400-metre section of the Sturt Highway between Lake Albert Road and Fitzhardinge Street for the duration of the project, starting this thursday.
Access to businesses during the work through Wagga will be maintained, with motorists advised to follow the directions of traffic control and signs.
Heavy vehicles can use the alternative route via Eunony Bridge Road, Byrnes Road, Merino Road and the Olympic Highway.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
To minimise impacts to the community, the majority of work will be carried out at night and will run until March 10, weather permitting.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison said the state government is proud to be investing more than $4 million into safety and road upgrades in the city.
"Road safety in regional areas is a high priority for the government," Ms Aitchison said.
Wagga MP Joe McGirr said the San Isidore works were "driven by the community."
"[The residents] clearly wanted safer, more efficient roads in the neighbourhood and I thank the government for acting on our advocacy by delivering these important improvements," Dr McGirr said.
"The improvements on Edward Street will also be welcomed, especially at a time when the road toll is alarmingly high, but it's essential that business operators are fully supported to minimise disruption.
"It makes sense to carry out most of the works at night to reduce the impact on businesses and road users, and I urge customers to continue to support those businesses while a safer, smoother road surface is built."
It comes as Wagga City Council awarded a $2.46 million tender to rehabilitate nine intersections across the city, including six roundabouts.
At its fortnightly meeting last week, council approved the tender of Fulton Hogan Industries Pty Ltd for the pavement rehabilitation works.
The works will include a deep lift mill and fill with ashphalt of three Best Street roundabouts at the corners of Forsyth, Morgan and Thompson Streets.
Two Travers Street intersections, with Forsyth and Trail Streets will also undergo the same works, as will the Bourke Street and Holbrook Road intersection, Copland Street and Kooringal Road roundabout, and Pinaroo Drive and Fernleigh Road roundabout.
The Kooringal Road and Lake Albert Road roundabout will also undergo a mill and fill with 50mm of ashphalt.
A timeline for the works is yet to be announced with the council's director of infrastructure services Warren Faulkner saying a "schedule for the delivery of these works has not been developed yet as the contractor is still to be finalised with Fulton Hogan."
"However, we are expecting these works to commence in the next one-to-two months and be completed by 30 June 2024," Mr Faulkner said.
