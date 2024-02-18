Riverina communities being left behind as banks close, report finds

A new RMIT-led report has found banks are closing their doors on communities who need them the most, with many Riverina towns falling far behind in key access areas.
In recent months, the Riverina has experienced multiple bank closures, with the National Australia Bank shutting down its Gundagai, Temora and Lake Cargelligo branches last year.
The report, submitted to the ongoing senate inquiry into bank closures in regional Australia this month, highlights the negative effects of such bank closures, revealing they are further compounded by the lack of affordable and reliable internet in regional and remote communities.
The report draws on data from the Australian Digital Inclusion Index (ADII), a national survey of 5132 people between June and December 2022, including residents across the Riverina.
The index is a score between 0 and 100 that uses survey data to measure digital inclusion across three areas, namely access, affordability and digital ability.
That data reveals many Riverina communities are straying far behind, with Narrandera scoring the lowest in the Riverina with an ADII score of 64.6, well below the national average of 73.2.
Hay was not far behind, with a score of 64.7, followed by Temora, while Wagga received a much better score of 73, just 0.2 per cent behind the national average.
Narrandera mayor Neville Kschenka believes the general population of his shire and those beyond, would be "dissapointed to see face to face banking and other services disappear."
The town lost its NAB Bank branch in August 2022, however Cr Kschenka is optimistic the remaining Bendigo and Commonwealth Bank branches will remain for some time yet.
"In the immediate future I'd say our town is fairly safe," Cr Kschenka said.
"But I'd add that the disappearance of face to face banking can happen anywhere... it's even happening in the suburbs of Sydney."
The mayor also raised concerns about bank plans to phase out cash.
Last September, Macquarie Bank announced it would transition to fully digital payments with cash deposits and branch withdrawals to end this November.
"Doing away with cash is not going to be popular with anyone, although it seems to be the way things are heading," Cr Kschenka said.
Gundagai is still reeling after NAB closed the local town branch last September and former town mayor Abb McAlister said it's affected loyal customers like his family.
"We wanted to go and deal with the bank staff ourselves. That's how we always did it," Cr McAlister said.
But due to the lack of service in the town following the bank's closure, there are now times when he has to conduct certain business out of town at the Tumut NAB branch.
"Driving there is a further expense, my fee is my fuel then," Cr McAlister said.
Cootamundra-Gundagai LGA received a digital inclusion index score of 66.4, 6.8 per cent below the national average, and the serving CGRC councillor said digital ability is a serious issue when bank branches like NAB close.
"We have an ageing population like a lot of smaller country towns and those people... want to go into the bank and deal with an employee over the counter," Cr McAlister said.
Raising another major concern, he said when over the counter services are taken away, it also "opens people up to [a greater risk of] being scammed."
When NAB closed its Gundagai branch last year, it told customers they could access a limited range of banking services at the local Post Office, and for other banking pointed customers to the nearest branch in Tumut.
But while NAB has left an ATM in the town, Cr McAlister said even teller machines can't beat in-person services, especially in the event of a blackout.
"I was down in Bateman's Bay when the fires were on and couldn't get any money out of them," Cr McAlister said.
Despite the concerning signs, data from the 2021 and 2020 ADII Index show many parts of the region are seeing a significant rise in digital inclusion, with local government areas of Temora and the Murray River Council recording scores as low as 55 in 2020.
Nevertheless, the report points out there is still a significant gap between major cities and rural and regional Australia.
The report showed that more than a third of people in regional areas experience affordability stress when paying for high-quality internet, affecting their ability to buy other essential items.
It also found that 36 per cent of people in outer regional areas spend more than five per cent of their household income on internet access, a higher level than those in the cities.
The share of people who need to spend more than 10 per cent of their income to access the internet is also higher in rural and remote Australia.
"For many in this cohort, a reliable internet connection is beyond their economic reach," the report by the ARC Centre of Excellence for Automated Decision-Making and Society said.
"More people in these areas will have to rely on cheaper and less capable services, intermittent service, or a complete lack of connectivity.
"Therefore, regional bank closures remove face-to-face services in precisely those geographic areas where there is a higher need for such services."
The analysis of the Australian Digital Inclusion Index data also showed the gap in technological ability between city and regional residents is pronounced, especially among older people.
The research has been submitted to the Senate inquiry into rural bank closures, which is due to sit in Kingston SE in South Australia this week.
"The uneven social and geographic distribution of digital inclusion in Australia should be taken into account when supplementing (or even replacing) bank branches with digital services," the report said.
The long-running inquiry has been examining the effects of increasing rural bank closures, with nearly 800 country branches shutting their doors since June 2017.
Leaders of all of the major banks told the inquiry the rapid uptake of digital banking and decline in cash transactions have made branches less viable.
