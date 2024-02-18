The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Riverina communities being left behind as banks close, report finds

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated February 18 2024 - 3:59pm, first published 3:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cootamundra-Gundagai councillor and former Gundagai mayor Abb McAlister said digital accessibility is an issue in his town, which lost a NAB bank branch last September. File pictures
Cootamundra-Gundagai councillor and former Gundagai mayor Abb McAlister said digital accessibility is an issue in his town, which lost a NAB bank branch last September. File pictures

A new RMIT-led report has found banks are closing their doors on communities who need them the most, with many Riverina towns falling far behind in key access areas.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.