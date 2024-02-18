South Wagga make light work of Lake Albert to retain Memorial Cup

South Wagga cruised to a seven-wicket victory over Lake Albert to retain the Larkins, Mumford and Rogers Memorial Cup.
The Blues edged out the Bulls 6-5 in the final standings after also claiming a win in third grade while Lake Albert grabbed victories in second and third grade.
Chase Grintell (4-24) was awarded the medal for best on ground in the big win and Blues captain-coach Joel Robinson said it was good to see him have a good performance.
"Yeah Chase bowled really well," Robinson said.
"We bowled really well through the middle overs, but just didn't start well.
"Chase probably hasn't played as many games as he would've liked this year as he's had other commitments but it looks like he's settled in and I think he'll be able to play a role for us through the middle overs moving forward."
Grintell and Robinson (2-17) led the way for the Blues with the ball as they dismissed the Bulls for just 107 runs.
Brayden Ambler (48) then set the perfect platform for the Blues in their run chase as they reached their required total of 3-109 in just the 20th over.
Robinson said it was great to see Ambler score some runs at the top of the order.
"It was good to see him get some runs," he said.
"Hopefully that can help propel his season, he probably hasn't had the most consistent season but we all know that his best is as good as anyone's in the comp."
The win secures the Blues their spot in the top four and while happy to grab the four points, Robinson said there was a bit to work on in the coming weeks.
"It was pleasing to get the win obviously," he said.
"That was what we turned up to do, tick that off and lock that finals spot in.
"It probably didn't go to plan as such with the ball, I thought we were probably below average and bowled a lot of sundries.
"We were good enough to get the job done, but we've definitely got a lot of improvement for next week and going into that first final."
Jason Wells (88 & 1-12), Rowan Hoare (61) and Luke Piltz (53no & 1-20) were named best on ground in the lower grade games.
South Wagga 3-109 (B Ambler 48) d Lake Albert 107 (C Grintell 4-24, J Robinson 2-17)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.