The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket
Photos

South Wagga make light work of Lake Albert to retain Memorial Cup

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
February 18 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Wagga's Jed Guthrie and his Blues teammates appeal for lbw against Lake Albert batsman Alex Tucker. Picture by Les Smith
South Wagga's Jed Guthrie and his Blues teammates appeal for lbw against Lake Albert batsman Alex Tucker. Picture by Les Smith

South Wagga cruised to a seven-wicket victory over Lake Albert to retain the Larkins, Mumford and Rogers Memorial Cup.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.