The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Farrer League
Photos

Hawks embrace fun approach to register opening win of the season

MM
By Matt Malone
February 18 2024 - 1:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charles Sturt University's Olivia Roney tries to get rid of the ball after getting tackled by East Wagga-Kooringal's Kyra Jackson in the AFL Southern NSW Women's League game at Gumly Oval on Friday night. Picture by Les Smith
Charles Sturt University's Olivia Roney tries to get rid of the ball after getting tackled by East Wagga-Kooringal's Kyra Jackson in the AFL Southern NSW Women's League game at Gumly Oval on Friday night. Picture by Les Smith

EAST Wagga-Kooringal broke through for their first victory of the AFL Southern NSW Women's League season with a come-from-behind win over Charles Sturt University.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.