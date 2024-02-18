Hawks embrace fun approach to register opening win of the season

EAST Wagga-Kooringal broke through for their first victory of the AFL Southern NSW Women's League season with a come-from-behind win over Charles Sturt University.
Talented footballer Mindy Quade kicked the winner for the Hawks in the final quarter as they edged out CSU 3.3 (21) to 2.3 (15) in a tight contest at Gumly Oval on Friday night.
It gets the Hawks' 2024 campaign back on track after a shaky start with losses to Brookdale and Collingullie-Wagga to begin the season.
CSU would have gone into the round three contest as slight favourites after a tight win over the Demons in round one, before going down to Brookdale last week.
The Bushpigs started strongly with the only two goals of the first quarter to open up a 14-point lead. But that lead was reduced to one by the main break, before the Hawks got on top in a tense second half.
EWK coach Amy Coote hopes the win was exactly what the Hawks needed to get their season going.
"The majority of the team are fresh footballers, they haven't played before. It's a new team," Coote said.
"Coming off two losses, it is hard, it gets inside your head, you start to think about giving up and stuff so I think the girls really needed that win to boost them and hopefully we can carry that momentum into next week's game."
Coote credited the win to the team starting to come together better now after a couple of weeks.
"We've just started to gel together as a team," she said.
"We played well as a team on Friday night rather than individually. We had individual performers but on Friday night's game we played well as a team, everyone stepped up and played their part."
One of those individuals was Brooke Brustolin, who produced her strongest game of football to be best-on-ground for the Hawks.
Quade was dominant at centre-half-forward for EWK, while Kyra Jackson in the midfield and Kyana Penny on a half-forward flank were other standouts.
CSU were well-served by Karina Brown and Gab Goldsworthy.
Coote admitted it took the Hawks a while to hit their straps in the heat.
"The first quarter is so tough in this comp when you start at 6.30pm. A lot of the girls really struggle in that first quarter with the heat," she said.
"At one stage three of my midfielders came off at once and I was like, 'hooley dooley, what do I do here?'. I think once it cooled down a bit, the girls got a bit more leg and got going."
Coote also believed a bit of pre-game fun and a more relaxed approach paid off for the Hawks.
"We started off the game with a bit of fun with the girls," she explained.
"We did 'turn up with your footy gear in anything but a footy bag'.
"So we started off with a bit of fun and the girls were nice and relaxed before the game.
"The past couple of weeks we've really rushed our warm up so we slowed things down and got prepared a little bit earlier this week with a bit of vibe."
Full-time
Narrandera Eagles 1.2 5.5 8.6 9.8 (62)
Leeton Whitton Crows 0.2 0.2 1.2 2.3 (15)
GOALS: Narrandera Eagles: L.Smith 3, M.Smith 2, P.DeMamiel 1, S.Broeksema 1, A.Harrison 1, L.Pryde 1; Leeton Whitton Crows: E.Morden 1, T.Block 1
BEST: Narrandera Eagles: B.Hall, M.Smith, P.DeMamiel, undefined.null, A.Mcinerney, M.Darrington; Leeton Whitton Crows: J.O'Garey, K.Bechaz, I.Bonny, E.Morden, R.Tabain, B.Eglinton
North Wagga Saints 1.2 2.3 3.3 5.5 (35)
Turvey Park Bulldogs 0.1 3.1 3.1 3.1 (19)
GOALS: North Wagga Saints: K.stephenson 1, S.Mcdonough 1, R.Driscoll 1, E.Pollard 1, A.King 1; Turvey Park Bulldogs: B.Nimmo 2, P.Grigg 1
BEST: North Wagga Saints: B.Nicholson, E.Pollard, M.Walker, S.Balchin, S.Harmer, K.stephenson; Turvey Park Bulldogs: A.Reynoldson, J.Pinney, J.Wendt, M.lucas, P.Grigg, A.Fellows
Griffith Swans 0.3 3.6 6.10 8.14 (62)
Northern Jets 0.1 0.1 2.1 2.1 (13)
GOALS: Griffith Swans: J.Hill 2, J.Richards 2, M.Cirillo 1, G.Buchan 1, L.Marshall 1, A.Munday 1; Northern Jets: S.Dart 1, M.Maguire 1
BEST: Griffith Swans: J.Richards, G.Buchan, K.Bertoldo, E.Fattore, B.Everett, M.Cirillo; Northern Jets: M.Reinhold, A.O'Leary, H.Walker, T.Gaynor, M.chalmers, E.Bell
Brookdale Bluebells 2.2 5.4 9.7 11.11 (77)
Collingullie Wagga 0.1 0.1 1.1 1.1 (7)
GOALS: Brookdale Bluebells: R.Bell 5, K.Kobzan 2, S.Curphey 2, E.Wooden 1, M.Day 1; Collingullie Wagga Demons: E.Wearne 1
BEST: Brookdale Bluebells: R.Bell, M.Day, A.Voss, K.Kobzan, K.Crowther, S.Curphey; Collingullie Wagga Demons: R.Kennedy, G.Kennedy, S.O'Reilly, J.Thomas, C.Fretter, J.Goldski
Marrar Bombers 4.7 (31)
Temora Kangaroos 1.1 (7)
GOALS: Marrar Bombers: E.Shute 1, J.Cockburn 1, E.Fitzgerald 1, G.Di Trapani 1; Temora Kangaroos : D.Manning 1
BEST: Marrar Bombers: E.Shute, K.Bloomfield, A.Piercy, K.Brine, K.Primrose, J.Cockburn; Temora Kangaroos: J.Barrett, H.Derrick, M.McCrone, M.Johnstone, B.Gaynor, A.Byrnes
GGGM Lions 4.0 5.2 9.2 11.2 (68)
Coolamon Hoppers 1.0 1.1 1.1 1.2 (8)
GOALS: GGGM Lions: A.Fisher 5, S.Hamblin 4, K.wiscombe 1, E.Walsh 1; Coolamon Hoppers: S.Scheetz 1
BEST: GGGM Lions: A.Fisher, P.Walsh, A.Hamblin, A.Sase, G.Guthrie, O.Hall; Coolamon Hoppers: G.Beard, T.Frazier, F.Buttifant, P.Hanrahan, B.Hanrahan, B.Frazier
EWK Hawks 0.0 2.1 2.3 3.3 (21)
CSU Bushpigs 2.2 2.2 2.2 2.3 (15)
GOALS: EWK Hawks: M.Quade 1, L.Long 1, T.Hadfield 1; CSU Bushpigs: H.Judd 1, F.Bonny 1
BEST: EWK Hawks: B.Brustolin, M.Quade, K.Jackson, L.Barton, K.Penny, H.Conroy; CSU Bushpigs: K.Brown, G.Goldsworthy, F.Bonny, L.Park, A.Trevaskis, A.Grodzki
MCUE Goannas 2.1 3.1 4.1 8.2 (50)
Wagga Tigers 0.1 1.1 2.2 2.3 (15)
GOALS: MCUE Goannas: K.Abbott 6, A.Toupas 1, O.Howell 1; Wagga Tigers: A.Molyneux 1, S.Jameson 1 BEST: MCUE Goannas: K.Abbott, J.Ahmat-Nona, O.Howell, G.Chalmers, M.Moller, R.Marchioni; Wagga Tigers: S.Jameson, B.Ross, S.Humphries, C.Neyland, T.Brooks, J.Post
