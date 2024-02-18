Grigg and Graetz shine as Cats knock St Michaels out of finals race

Wagga City pair Louis Grigg and Cane Graetz produced big performances in their milestone games to help the Cats end the finals chances of St Michaels.
Grigg (3-15) and Graetz (2-23) both starred in the 81-run victory which locks in the Wagga Cricket top four with one round remaining.
The duo have both been among the top performers for the Cats all season and captain-coach Josh Thompson said it was great to see the pair excel on their big day.
"Yeah the boys did fantastic," Thompson said.
"Louis was obviously really good for us up front, I think his first five overs might've went for seven runs and he got 2-7 off his first spell.
"That's really impressive from Louis, especially now that he's leading our attack and then Cane was just superb there through the middle.
"He's really hard to get away and it was good to see them both get three wickets on their milestone day.
"Cane also chipped in with a few runs."
Finn Jenkins (2-8) also contributed nicely with the ball as the Cats were able to dismiss the Saints for just 104 runs.
Earlier in the day it was Thompson who starred with the bat, scoring 55 at the top of the order as the Cats posted what turned out to be a very strong total of 185.
It's been a somewhat lean year for Thompson and he said it was good to spend some quality time out in the middle.
"Yeah it was nice to get back to the top of the order," he said.
"I probably haven't opened for a couple of years but most of my batting has been at the top.
"It was nice to get a little bit of reward for effort as it's been a pretty tough season."
It was a strong response from the Cats at home who had dropped their previous two games to South Wagga and Wagga RSL.
Thompson said it was good to return to some form and he admitted that he was looking forward to their final round clash against Kooringal.
"It's obviously good to get back into some winning momentum again," he said.
"But it's a big test this week against Colts and it's been a really good run into finals that we've had.
"We've been tested in every game so it'll be nice to come up against a full-strength Colts and just see how we go.
"I think they are quite a danger team when they get going so hopefully the boys can get through another week unscathed and move into finals."
The loss for the Saints means they are out of the race for finals and they will wrap up their season next Saturday against Lake Albert, who lost to South Wagga by seven wickets over the weekend.
Wagga City 185 (J Thompson 55; A Grigg 3-29, B Frostick 2-27, J Spencer 2-42) d St Michaels 104 (L Grigg 3-15, C Graetz 3-23, F Jenkins 2-8)
