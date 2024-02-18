Glenledi Elvis eyes off more Riverina cup success after second track record

Glenledi Elvis is set to remain in the Riverina to chase more of the region's cup races after his biggest win yet.
The five-year-old broke his second track record in a week at Albury after taking out the $60,000 Murray Cup (2570m) on Friday night.
It followed on from eclipsing the 1770-metre record seven days earlier.
While heading towards metropolitan grade, Narrandera couple Ellen and Blake Jones still feel there's a future for him in the Riverina.
"He's not really that high graded so there's still a couple of cups around that he can go in before we have to make that decision," Ellen Jones said.
"We will just play it week-by-week and see what happens."
Wangaratta and Goulburn are two options while Temora, Young and Wagga could all go into the mix.
Jones was impressed with how the now 80-rated pacer handled stepping up to open company.
"It was such a big step up in class for our fella, he was racing against horses who had won group races, so I was very proud of him," she said.
"I was a bit worried about the barrier draw but in the end it's only a bad barrier after the race."
His performances also showed off the versatility of standardbreds and the harness racing industry after setting two track records over such a big distance range in seven days.
Glenledi Elvis set a new mile rate record of 1:56.9 for the 1770 metres and now the 2570-metre record stands at 2:00.0.
"It definitely shows off the versatility of the breed that's for sure and it just proves he can do it at any distance," Jones said.
"Blake actually made a joke last week saying we've got one track record this week and we'll get the other one next week.
"It was a bit tongue in check but it actually happened."
While Blake Jones might have been joking about breaking a second track record, his clever drive certainly helped achieve that.
After drawing the outside of the front row, Glenledi Elvis ($12) worked forward to find the front before Missed The Truth ($3.50), driven by former Junee reinsman Cameron Hart, took over the lead.
Coming for home Jones had the option to move to the outside but thought a run might appear on the inside.
He stuck to his plan and just had enough space to find clear running and edge past Missed The Truth to win by a halfhead.
"It all worked out," he said.
"Down the back straight the last time Cam's horse was running out a little bit then, there was probably a good half a cart, maybe a little bit more, but I didn't want to take it then.
"I was umming and ahhing on the last corner whether to pull out and come across the back of them but we were travelling pretty hard at that stage and I probably would have lost all my momentum if I did, so I played for that bit of luck, just hoped it drifted out again and as soon as we turned into the home straight it did shift out straight away.
"My fella took the gap real quick before they had the chance to close it down and the rest is history."
The race was the richest in Albury's history and a big crowd came out to soak up the Carnival of Cups atmosphere.
Meanwhile Riverina regular James Locke took out the Trotters Cup for his grandfather Steven Lee aboard My Jungle Eyes.
