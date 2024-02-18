RSL clinch thriller against Kooringal to keep minor premiership hopes alive

Wagga RSL remain in the hunt to secure the minor premiership after clinching a thrilling one-run victory against Kooringal at Harris Park.
A stunning late cameo of 40no from Colts coach Keenan Hanigan nearly got his side over the line however it wasn't to be as Colin Starkey claimed the wicket of debutant Jack Kirk in the 47th over to seal the memorable victory.
RSL captain-coach Sam Perry was proud of the fight shown by his side to grind out what was the narrowest of victories.
"I think yesterday and previous games throughout the year have probably shown how far we've come in the last few years," Perry said.
"Even looking back to last year maybe or the year before, we probably would've lost yesterday and a few of the other games earlier in the year where it's come down to the wire.
"To win a game by one run is pretty good for the group but we probably let it get a little bit closer than it had to be.
"To their credit Keenan led from the front for them which internally I think they'd be pretty pleased with his performance to get 40 odd and nearly carry them through.
"From our perspective it was pleasing to beat a side that we think is potentially one of the better sides in the competition."
Perry continued his outstanding season with the ball finishing with figures of 3-17 while Starkey (2-48) and Charlie Munn (2-21) also contributed nicely.
It was a strong bowling performance from the pair and Perry said it was good to see them receive a reward for their hard work.
"Fast bowling in Wagga seems to be a difficult sort of trade," he said.
"The spinners seem to go really well and we've probably shown that amongst our group as well.
"The way Colin and Charlie bowled yesterday was great and I think Lachie Higman was pretty good early as well."
After winning the toss and electing to bat, RSL then only managed to post a total of 159 after none of the Bulldogs batters were able to exceed 30 runs and Perry conceded it wasn't their greatest effort with the bat.
"I thought we were 30 to 40 maybe 50 runs probably short to where we thought we could've been," he said.
"Jarrod Byrnes had a crack at the top for us yesterday and I thought he was great given he's played a lot of games in two's this year and batted in the middle order.
"I think he did a great job up the top for us then Timmy Jenkins looked great but then got out to a soft dismissal.
"Braithy Gain had one of the better first grade knocks I've seen him do and he was out there for an extended period of time.
"Then we were fortunate enough that Will Morley and Timmy Cameron were able to go out there and score some runs pretty quickly to get us back on the front foot.
"We were probably a few runs short but thankfully 159 was the exact number to win that game of cricket."
RSL will take on South Wagga next Saturday who enjoyed a big win over Lake Albert over the weekend while the Colts will face Wagga City who snapped their two-game losing streak against St Michaels.
Wagga RSL 159 (W Oliver 2-20, H Starr 2-33, E Breust 2-34) d Kooringal 158 (S Gainsford 56, K Hanigan 40no; S Perry 3-17, C Munn 2-21, C Starkey 2-48)
