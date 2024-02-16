Firefighters on scene after Wagga home goes up in flames

A Wagga home has been destroyed by fire, the occupant lucky to escape uninjured after it went up in flames on Friday eveing.
Emergency services were called to a house on South Parade, Wagga, at about 7.20pm on Friday following reports of a house fire.
Firefighters, ambulance and police remain on scene and the fire is yet to be extinguished but is under control.
Fire and Rescue Riverina Zone Commander Superintendent Stewart Alexander the home was fully alight at the time firefighters arrived on scene.
No one was inside the home when the fire erupted.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance confirmed paramedics responded to the call but no one required treatment.
The cause of the fire is not yet know and will need to be investigated.
South Parade currently remains blocked off to traffic at both ends.
Surrounding properties close to the residence were not affected by the fire.
