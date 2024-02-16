'We're not on Baylis': Outrage as drivers nabbed in saleyards parking blitz

A Wagga stock and station agent has been left outraged after a council parking fine blitz at the city's saleyards during a record yarding this week.
RH Blake & Co's Mark Logan said the Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre witnessed a record cattle sale on Monday, with upwards of $10 million changing hands.
But Mr Logan said it all turned south after a Wagga City Council ranger slapped several motorists with fines during a parking crackdown.
While he did not cop a fine, Mr Logan believed about 15 people did, with the predominant reason being that cars were not parked front to kerb but instead rear to kerb.
"The biggest offence was the fourl-wheel-drives were parked with the tail to the kerb ... making it easy to drive out," he said.
"We're not in ... Baylis Street."
Mr Logan said he saw more people parking around the city in the disabled zones without stickers.
"Surely using disabled parks [without reason] has more priority - and I've never seen one booked - than parking incorrectly at the Wagga Saleyards," he said.
The agent said in the past 40 years he's been working at the saleyards, this was just the second time he's seen a council parking ranger come out there, and the first time any fines have ever been issued at the site.
While acknowledging there was signage, he said in many places "the [parking] lines are not visible".
Mr Logan also said drivers have been parking that way for the past 40 years and that it was safer to reverse in, because it enabled people to change into their boots and jackets on the kerb away from the passing traffic.
A council spokesperson said it was important that drivers followed the road rules.
"Upholding the road rules is a crucial aspect of providing a community-focused parking program that prioritises safety," the spokesperson said.
"Our rangers promptly respond to safety concerns raised by the public and take every situation seriously."
The council said a public complaint prompted the parking blitz.
"On Monday, one of our rangers was called to the saleyards following a complaint from a member of the public," the spokesperson said.
"Although there were no road markings present, the road signs displaying the message '60-degree angle parking, front to kerb" were clearly visible and photographed at the time."
The spokesperson said four fines were issued for failing to comply with parking direction.
Each fine was for $92, with a total amount of $368 in fines issued.
"The council is committed to upholding NSW road rules and road regulations and ensures public safety by impartially monitoring traffic infractions through ranger patrols across the Wagga local government area," the spokesperson said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.