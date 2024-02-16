The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'We're not on Baylis': Outrage as drivers nabbed in saleyards parking blitz

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
February 17 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RH Blake & Co stock and station agent Mark Logan is questioning Wagga City Council's priorities after several parking fines were issued at the Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre on Monday, February 12. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf
RH Blake & Co stock and station agent Mark Logan is questioning Wagga City Council's priorities after several parking fines were issued at the Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre on Monday, February 12. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf

A Wagga stock and station agent has been left outraged after a council parking fine blitz at the city's saleyards during a record yarding this week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.