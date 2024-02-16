The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Vipers strike at home: Wagga teams enjoy a successful first day at State Cup

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
February 16 2024 - 7:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Vipers' Jackson Nimmo races off to score a try during their under 10 boys State Cup game against Coolamon. Picture by Les Smith
Wagga Vipers' Jackson Nimmo races off to score a try during their under 10 boys State Cup game against Coolamon. Picture by Les Smith

Wagga Vipers are on fire on their home turf after claiming a staggering 26 wins across their 10 teams on the opening day of the NSW Touch State Cup.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.