Vipers strike at home: Wagga teams enjoy a successful first day at State Cup

Wagga Vipers are on fire on their home turf after claiming a staggering 26 wins across their 10 teams on the opening day of the NSW Touch State Cup.
The Vipers put their opposition to the sword on Friday at Jubilee Park, only dropping four games and drawing two across their opening 32 games of the competition.
Six of their 10 teams went through undefeated on the opening day and find themselves well and truly in the hunt for finals.
One of the teams that went through undefeated is the under 12 boys side that currently sits on top of the ladder in pool C after notching up impressive victories against Canterbury (3-2), Griffith (5-0) and Lower Blue Mountains (LBM) (4-2).
Coach Jack Elsley said he's really happy with how the side is currently performing and revealed they are doing everything they've been asked.
"They are going really well," Elsley said.
"They are running their processes which we have been working on at training which is fantastic.
"I can't do much more about it now, it's all about them on the field and they are doing what I've asked them to do.
"They are getting off the field and getting on the field, running their plays and scoring tries.
"I'm very happy."
The Vipers were tested early in their clash against LBM after conceding the first try of the game, however then fought back nicely to cross over for the next four to set up the win.
Elsley said he was proud of how they fought back and believed it was due to their work at training about trusting your game plan.
"Yeah they did and it's just running your processes," he said.
"If they score a try then you've just got to turn around forget about it then reset and go again.
"That's all we did, we just scored more tries than they did so I'm very happy."
The Vipers will resume their campaign on Saturday with games to come against Balmain, Orange and St George.
Elsley said that he was confident they could qualify for finals and believed they could match up with some of the bigger teams from Sydney.
"We expect to make finals," he said.
"We'd be very disappointed if we don't and they will go well I think in finals.
"Playing the harder teams from Sydney, that'll be a big test for us, but if we run our processes, get off the field and get on the field then score some tries I think we will go okay."
Elsley revealed there had been a couple of strong performers on the team but also noted that everyone in the side had been playing well.
"It has been a team effort," he said.
"Nate Schofield is the the quickest player on the field by far so he is setting up a lot of our tries which is great but it is a big team effort.
"Eli Semple is strong in defence and our defence is probably winning our games at the moment which is great."
The under 12 girls team are also undefeated after day one after notching up wins against Canterbury (4-1), City Magic (10-0) and Parramatta (7-1) as is the under 16 girls side who recorded victories against Penrith (5-4), Orange (8-2) and Canterbury (5-1).
The under 10 boys, under 10 girls, under 14 boys and under 18 boys also didn't lose a game on the opening day.
Wagga Vipers Day 1 results
Under 10 Boys - 2 wins, 1 draw
Under 10 Girls - 3 wins
Under 12 Boys - 3 wins
Under 12 Girls - 3 wins
Under 14 Boys - 3 wins
Under 14 Girls - 3 wins, 1 loss
Under 16 Boys - 2 wins, 1 loss
Under 16 Girls - 3 wins
Under 18 Boys - 3 wins
Under 18 Girls - 1 win, 1 draw, 2 losses
