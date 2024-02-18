How these young regional apprentices are helping solve workforce shortages

National Apprenticeship Week has highlighted the key role regional apprentices play in addressing persistent labour shortages across worst-hit industries.
Occupations that require Vocational Education and Training (VET) as the primary pathway face significant labour shortages, with 47 per cent of Certificate III/IV occupations in shortage, according to Jobs and Skills Australia.
Joshua Everett, 32, noticed a skill shortage in the metal fabrication industry when he was offered a job at a body works business in Wagga.
"It's definitely satisfying work, a lot of people are looking for welders and fabricators," he said.
Mr Everett had previously completed a TAFE course in hospitality but had worked mostly as a contractor prior to beginning his Certificate III in Engineering Fabrication at TAFE in Wagga.
"I love the job security and making and creating stuff," he said.
Paul Ams, the head teacher of metal fabrication at TAFE in Wagga, said there has been a skill shortage in the metal fabrication industry "for decades".
However, he said he has seen student numbers increase to the point where those he has trained are now the ones employing new apprentices.
Mr Ams said, as a TAFE teacher, he was responsible for ensuring the apprentices he delivers were in tune with what was required in the industry.
"The apprenticeship program supports industry and is fantastic for the next generation of welders coming through the fabrication trade," he said.
"It helps the Riverina industry and also supports national Australia."
Mr Ams has also noticed a trend of more women joining the metal fabrication industry - an industry with a two per cent female workforce.
The Skills Priority List by Jobs and Skills Australia reported that occupations with gender imbalances are more likely to face shortages.
TAFE NSW student Samantha Rourke, 22, is an agricultural mechanic apprentice who grew up on a farm outside Deniliquin.
"I love this job so much, it's so much fun to come to work and get my hands dirty. No two days are the same and I receive so much support throughout my apprenticeship," Ms Rourke said.
The agricultural mechanical industry has also had a persistent skills shortage, as well as a male-dominated workforce of 98 per cent.
Ms Rourke said being a woman in the industry "can be tricky" because women "aren't expected to know everything".
Her apprenticeship teaches her mechanical skills specific to John Deere machinery, which she has a strong passion for.
"I've always driven them, but never swung a spanner at one, so I thought I'd get a qualification under my belt ... I love getting my hands dirty," she said.
"There's lots of farmers I suppose, everyone's machinery needs fixing at some point, it's important we know what we're doing so we can help them."
Twenty-one-year-old Jasmine Cecchini is completing her Certificate IV in Beauty Therapy at TAFE in Wagga.
She won gold for beauty therapy at the 2023 Worldskills Australia National Championships and will represent Australia at Worldskills in Lyon, France in September.
Ms Cecchini said she has encountered misconceptions about apprenticeships during her training.
"People think that I'm not very knowledgeable. Just because I'm an apprentice doesn't mean I'm not qualified," she said.
An apprenticeship in beauty therapy ensures apprentices understand theory behind practice and also have experience working with real clients.
Ms Cecchini said she was interested in doing further study to specialise in skin care as a dermatologist.
"The skin side of beauty has interested me so much," she said.
"I knew that I'd like it, but I didn't think the skin part would take off ... that was a surprise."
A joint initiative between the Australian and NSW governments offers free tuition at TAFE NSW and other VET institutions for some courses that support priority industries.
National Apprentice Week ran from February 12-18.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.