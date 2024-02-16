Preparation plays big part in Cronulla's strong start to State Cup

A big preparation has paid major dividends for Cronulla's under 10 boys team who exited the first day of the NSW Touch State Cup sitting third in pool A.
Coach Nick Herb said his side has been preparing for the competition for the past few months and revealed that some players have been training up to four days a week.
"We announced the team in November," Herb said.
"We've trained two days a week since November and through the holiday period we trained two days a week.
"Probably the biggest challenge we had was there was an OzTag State Cup on last week and we had nine kids from this team playing in that.
"That was the biggest challenge working around that, a lot of these kids were training three or four days a week in touch and OzTag.
"The ball skills they've just been rolling through since November and it's been a pretty good preparation to be honest."
The Sharks opened their campaign with a dominant 13-0 win over Eastern Suburbs before grinding out a tough 4-1 victory against Penrith.
Herb said he was happy with the pair of performances and believed that Penrith were one of the main contenders for the Southern Title.
"The first game we had a big win and in that game we just played Penrith who are probably the strongest team here," he said.
"We are really happy about that win, we've played them in a few trial games and they were the toughest competition we've had.
"We are really happy with how the boys played that one, we really scrambled hard in defence and we learnt a lot of lessons in that one as well."
The Sharks went down narrowly in their third game of the day against Balmain, who currently sit on top of the ladder after going through their first few games undefeated.
Warm conditions greeted players at Jubilee Park on Friday and Herb said it was important to make sure the boys were recovering well in between games.
"It's very warm, completely different to being at Cronulla beach," he said.
"In between games we go back to our Sharks tent, we've got music going and the boys have all got their chairs.
"We try and chill out there, we've got about an hour between games and try and get them nice and relaxed.
"Then because of the heat we are only doing a five-minute warm up then we are straight into it again."
Herb revealed there are some kids in the side that have played at the tournament before and he said they've been doing a great job getting around the new players in the team.
"We have six in the team that played last year and then six new kids," he said.
"The six that played last year, some of them were a year young and some were two years young.
"They've brought the lessons they learnt from last year into this year and they've been really good and got around the new kids and had a chat with them."
Herb said there hadn't been any standout players in the side and admitted they've all been doing the jobs asked of them.
"We've sort of worked on 12 players in this team and it doesn't matter what position you are, all 12 are star players," he said.
"All 12 can sort of play in any position when needed and everyone has done their job.
"It doesn't matter if you are a middle, a link or a wing, everyone has done their job and just played their heart out and turned up."
