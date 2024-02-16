Grand final buzz hits Carroll again as he prepares Salute Again for feature

PREPARING Salute Again for Sunday's $150,000 SDRA Country Championship Qualifier reminds Wayne Carroll of grand final week.
The Wagga trainer certainly knows that feeling after enjoying a distunighed career in Australian rules that took him all the way to the VFL at South Melbourne.
So putting the finishing touches this week on Salute Again ahead of the Country Championships heat, Carroll can't help but feel like he's preparing for grand final day all over again.
"They're coming from all over the place, you just don't know who's going to turn up on the day or who's going to have the luck on the day. It's great fun," Carroll said.
"It gives me a buzz, it gives everyone a buzz because it's a bit of a grand final. You get a bit of a standing on where your horse stands amongst all the other nice horses in the area.
"It's exciting. It will be good when it's all over, you can take a breath. You get yourself wound up like when I was coaching.
"All the one percenters you've got to tick off. So when you get to the end, the grand final, be it AFL or with the horse, you can say that's as good as you can get it. And if he gets luck in the running, he'll run a good race.
"You walk away and you're either ecstatic or disappointed. And you're not disappointed because you didn't win, it's just disappointment because you feel for everyone else because you've been on a high building for this for ages. Everyone's played their part in getting the horse to where he is today and if that's not good enough then that's okay. Because there is only one winner."
Salute Again has snuck somewhat under the radar leading into Sunday's race and is a $13 chance with TAB.
He won first-up at Wagga in December before being nursed along to the decider with just the one lead-up run at Randwick last month when finishing eighth of nine.
"He went to town last start and ran eighth. He hadn't had a start for seven weeks and they ran sectionals like you wouldn't believe," Carroll explained.
"The horse that won the race, won by the race by four, beat us by eight. We were soft, underdone but that horse is in Sydney on Saturday as a $1.80 favourite. We still ran our last 600 in Sydney in 33 seconds plus. We couldn't go much better because they were humming."
While Salute Again might have snuck under the radar of bookmakers, he certainly got the attention of top jockey Danny Beasley, who chose the horse out of a number of options he had for the race.
That was the icing on the cake for Carroll, who is happy enough to be starting from barrier two.
"He's the premier jockey in country NSW so to have a jockey with the status of Danny on your horse, it gives you confidence that he's picked out Salute Again as the horse he would like to ride to possibly get the job done," he said.
"That gives you confidence and Danny's rode him in some gallops all the way along and had the opportunity if he wasn't going good enough to get off him, if he wanted to, and make another decision but he obviously thought he's done enough to say he's going to ride him."
Carroll has been to the Country Championships final once before with Lady Mironton, after she ran second behind Bennelong Dancer back in 2019.
He hopes to get back their with Salute Again, who is raced by family and close friends.
Bred by John Keough of out of Reboot who Carroll trained, among the owners are the Wasp syndicate and members of the old Turvey syndicate like Billy Robertson, Shane Russell and Col Plater who have raced horses with the stables for years.
Carroll is confident his horse will run a big race.
"I believe we would be a nice chance," he said.
"I programmed this for the horse a fair way out hence we've done what we've done with the races. I planned him to be there and be the best he can.
"He never runs a bad race and he'll be very competitive, there's no question. I wouldn't be planning it as hard as I could if I didn't think that. In saying that, it's a good, strong, tough race.
"We're excited. The owners are excited to be part of it. It's created a lot of atmosphere around the stable for quite a few weeks now. The staff, the riders, everyone gets a buzz out of it.
"Instead of being mundane going to work each day of the year for normal races, racing now certainly offers a lot of different ways with the championships, highways and everything else.
"It brings owners to the game. At the end of the day there is a million dollar result there and two horses are going to get into it and things might be more in your favour on that day."
