The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Spackman hopes for another high in Rocket Tiger's rollercoaster ride

MM
By Matt Malone
February 16 2024 - 2:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Owner Noel Penfold, trainer Scott Spackman and stable star Rocket Tiger, who will contest Sunday's $150,000 SDRA Country Championships Qualifier at Albury. Picture by Les Smith
Owner Noel Penfold, trainer Scott Spackman and stable star Rocket Tiger, who will contest Sunday's $150,000 SDRA Country Championships Qualifier at Albury. Picture by Les Smith

WAGGA trainer Scott Spackman is hoping to experience another high in what has been the rollercoaster ride that is Rocket Tiger's racing journey on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.