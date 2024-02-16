Spackman hopes for another high in Rocket Tiger's rollercoaster ride

WAGGA trainer Scott Spackman is hoping to experience another high in what has been the rollercoaster ride that is Rocket Tiger's racing journey on Saturday.
Rocket Tiger took Spackman to a place no other Southern District trainer has been when he started in the Golden Slipper as a two-year-old.
But a hairline fracture to his shoulder sustained in a paddock accident while spelling after the Slipper almost ended his racing career.
Rocket Tiger made it back to the track but it's been a rollercoaster ride of emotions for connections, who now find themselves preparing for a second crack at the Country Championships.
Rocket Tiger is on the fourth line of betting as a $6.50 chance for Sunday's $150,000 SDRA Country Championships Qualifier (1400m) and Spackman conceded it has been one hell of a journey to get there.
"(His ability is) still there. It's just been hard work," Spackman said.
"I'm not going to sit here and lie to you, it's been hard work. It's been so bloody hard with this horse because he hurt himself.
"I don't know if anyone else would have got him back. And I'm not just rapping myself for that, I'm just saying there's a lot of people think that they could do a better job and they're in Noel's ear a fair bit but Noel's been rock solid with me.
"I still remember when he ran last in Sydney and Noel rang me up that night and asked are you ok? I said no I'm not, I don't know what's gone wrong here today. Two starts ago we run third at Caulfield, we've run in Gilgai Stakes, beaten six in a group two and then we go down there and run stone motherless.
"Like people say, they can't believe he's only won three races. He's had more write ups than Phar Lap.
"He's kept our name out there and that and he's been a pleasure to have. An absolute pleasure to have and we just adore him.
"It is what it is. He probably didn't get to the heights I thought he would after the Slipper but I wouldn't swap him for the world."
Owned by Noel and Maria Penfold, along with son Scott, Rocket Tiger has amassed $268,000 in prizemoney with his three wins and five minor placings from 20 starts.
He warmed up for Sunday's feature when a gallant fourth last start at Wagga, carrying 64 kilograms.
He drops to 57kg with Nick Heywood on board on Sunday with a wide barrier the only spanner in the works.
"I've put all my eggs in one basket. This is all I've concentrated on since the day he went around at Canberra and then came back into work," Spackman said.
"I can't fault the horse, I'm rapt with the way he feels. I think I've got him spot on. He's telling me he's spot on.
"He's just got to get there on the day, be a happy horse and hopefully the old Rocket Tiger comes back and goes bang, thank you very much."
Spackman declared the intention will be to go back on Rocket Tiger, who is expected to start from barrier 11 in what looks likely to be a 14-horse field.
"We'll go back, get in. Ride for luck. Hopefully finish over the top of them," he said.
"Even if he gets to midfield with cover. He's just got to be ridden that way.
"We could push the button and go forward, stack them up but I just don't think he would run a strong 1400 out that way. It's the only way to ride him. We've got to ride him that way to get the 1400. He can get 1400, ridden right.
"I think there's plenty of speed in the race. There will be some that gung-ho."
Spackman has two runners in this year's edition and will also be represented by talented three-year-old Underpants, who will be ridden by Josh Richards.
Underpants has won two of his seven starts and is drawn nicely in barrier five.
"It might be 12 months too soon for him," Spackman conceded.
"Joshy Richards is beside himself to be riding him, I know that much.
"I think he can run a big race, I think he's the forgotten horse.
"It's exciting."
