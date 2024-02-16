The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

New Riverina nurses hit the ground running at Wagga Base Hospital

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated February 17 2024 - 12:26am, first published February 16 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New nursing graduates Julie Hutchison and Kate Whiteman practice CPR on a dummy at Wagga Base Hospital. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf
New nursing graduates Julie Hutchison and Kate Whiteman practice CPR on a dummy at Wagga Base Hospital. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf

The Murrumbidgee Local Health District has welcomed more than 50 newly-graduated registered nurses who are starting their careers with us as part of NSW Health's GradStart program.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.