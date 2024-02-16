Wagga City duo to notch up milestones in clash against St Michaels

Cane Graetz and Louis Grigg will join an exclusive club at Wagga City this weekend as they play their 100th first grade games for the Cats in their clash against St Michaels.
The pair have enjoyed very different journeys to the milestone and will join just a handful of others who have notched up the achievement at the club.
Graetz was excited to bring up the milestone and admitted that a couple of years ago he was thinking of winding up his career.
"I'm pretty stoked about it," Graetz said.
"If you'd asked me a couple of years ago I can almost guarantee I'd say that I wouldn't have got here.
"I had a couple of years off and then I was only playing to fill in every now and again and a few games in two's here and there to help out.
"I was on the wind down, but Thommo (Josh Thompson) convinced me to ramp up and have another crack this year which is good."
Both Graetz and Grigg are five-time premiership players at the Cats and Cane said they were definitely the standout moments from his time at Wagga City so far.
"The premierships are definitely the major highlights," he said.
"You can't beat those, playing a team sport you definitely strive to win on the last day of the year and they would be the top."
Graetz is currently the Cats' second-highest wicket taker this season and he said that's it's been a different year for him in terms of his role in the side.
"I come in at the start of the year and we didn't really have a left arm spinner," he said.
"Josh was pretty keen to get one involved so I started giving that a crack at the start of the year, its seemed to pay off and I've bowled a lot more this year then I have ever before.
"The bowling has taken a bit of a front line with me this year, but then its been nice in the last few weeks to produce with the bat as well and help out when needed."
Graetz said he was looking forward to sharing the occasion with Grigg and said that the young fast bowler always brought heaps of energy to game day.
"I certainly can't complain about sharing the day with Louis," he said.
"He's definitely a character and you never have a bad day around the big fella.
"He always seems to bring the energy and a bit of dry humour and it's definitely enjoyable sharing it with him."
Grigg at 21 years of age would be one of the youngest players in the country to reach the milestone having made his first grade debut roughly six years ago as a 15-year-old.
He said it was good to bring up the achievement and believed the change from two-day to one-day cricket had definitely helped fast track his journey to triple figures.
"I'm fairly young to get 100 games," Grigg said.
"Changing from the two-day to one-day comp, I'm pretty lucky to get 100 fairly young but I'm pretty happy."
Grigg has enjoyed a reasonably strong season so far but has also endured more than his fair share of misfortune with teammates often dubbing him as the 'unluckiest bowler in Wagga Cricket.'
He has still taken 15 wickets so far this season and has been happy with his own bowling performance.
"It's been alright," he said.
"I'd probably like to have a couple more wickets, but I'm pretty happy with my performance.
"I'm feeling good when I bowl, so I can't complain really."
Wagga Cricket - round 16 (one-day)
Wagga City v St Michaels at McPherson Oval
Kooringal v Wagga RSL at Harris Park
South Wagga v Lake Albert at Robertson Oval
