Wagga City duo to notch up milestones in clash against St Michaels

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
February 16 2024 - 4:30pm
Wagga City duo Cane Graetz and Louis Grigg will play their 100th first grade games for the Cats this weekend. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn
Cane Graetz and Louis Grigg will join an exclusive club at Wagga City this weekend as they play their 100th first grade games for the Cats in their clash against St Michaels.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

