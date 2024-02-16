Community rallies to help Wagga mum make memories after cancer diagnosis

A Wagga family is calling on the community to help a mother make as many magical memories as she can with her children and husband following a tragic diagnosis.
Deneka Eldridge was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer last year, less than 12 months after her younger sister Jessie Oldfield's cervical cancer diagnosis.
The 40-year-old had begun chemotherapy and radiation, and has undergone surgery, but was informed the cancer had spread to her bones and was now terminal.
Deneka, a full-time working mum, has a three-year-old daughter, Letti, two stepchildren and is the wife of Allen Eldridge.
Deneka and Allen had been saving to buy a home for their family before the tragic news.
In January, Jessie created a GoFundMe page to help support her sister and family because she knew all to well how hard the journey with cancer could be.
"I was diagnosed with cervical cancer in late 2022 while pregnant and I am well aware of the emotional, physical and financial toll that an unexpected cancer diagnosis has on your life," she said.
"Deneka was initially diagnosed with stage three breast cancer and the treatment plan was chemotherapy, radiation and surgery. However, the cancer has spread and the doctors gave her the news that she was terminal and has incurable bone cancer."
The cancer was successfully removed from her breast and she will now require hormone-positive cancer treatment every three weeks for the rest of her life, but there is nothing doctors can do for her bone cancer.
"We are hoping that her life will be years rather than months," Jessie said.
"Many cancer centres such as the Crown Princess Mary Cancer Centre at Westmead are funded by the government and therefore many cancer patients do not have to pay for treatment.
"However, in Wagga you have to pay for radiation which after the Medicare rebate is approximately $1300 a week in my personal experience.
"Deneka has been saving to buy a house and wants to take Letti to Disneyland before her time is up.
"I am hoping that these funds will relieve some of the financial burden and allow her to enjoy her time making memories with her daughter, and she will be able to buy a home and ensure a stable future for Letti without having to stress over finances and a full-time workload."
The fundraiser has so far generated more than $7000 and Jessie said the community support so far had been heartwarming.
"Having been in the same situation myself, it certainly reinforces how loved you are and provides such a good feeling of relief," she said.
Donations can be made online at gofund.me/446fc0db.
