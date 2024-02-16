'Time for a cut': Dad to ditch dreads and help children in need

Coolamon dad Hayden Heritage can't imagine the pain a parent would have to endure if their child ever required a stay in hospital.
It's why the 27-year-old has decided to ditch his 13-year-old dreads to raise funds for the children's ward at Wagga Base Hospital.
On Saturday, at the Palm and Pawn in North Wagga, Mr Heritage will face the clippers for the first time in more than a decade in exchange for donations.
Mr Heritage has already raised hundreds of dollars through a GoFundMe Page, which will remain open for late donors following his Saturday event.
"I have previously done a fundraiser for the children's ward, when I was in like year six, so I thought why not do it again," he said.
"It was time for a change, time for a hair cut."
Mr Heritage's dreads are part of his identity, but if it means supporting a good cause he will gladly close that chapter of his life.
"No one really to this day, besides my family, really knows me without dreadlocks, so yeah I'm nervous, but I'm also pretty excited," he said.
"I think it's great putting money back into helping kids, I have a kid now myself too.
"It hit home just to think if there ever was something to come up, we would have those resources there."
Mr Heritage will be cutting off his dreads about 2pm and is inviting anyone interested in watching to come along.
"I'll have donation tins around on the day if anyone wants to come out," he said.
Donations can be made online at gofund.me/ccbf36b8.
