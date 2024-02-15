Cup date still in limbo as Temora cleared for return

Temora will return to action after more remedial works on their track were successful.
The club was forced to transfer their first three meetings of the year, including what was set to be their cup night, due to concerns over their track.
The track surface was deemed unsafe for racing ahead of their planned meeting on January 2 and the issues were only given the tick of approval this week.
After Young picked up the three transferred meetings, Temora president Matt New was pleased that further work on the track has corrected the issues raised by stewards.
"It's been a bit of a drawn out process but hopefully we've got it right," New said.
"It will take time as it's a new surface and it needs time to settle but we've been doing a bit each day to put the work into it to get it good."
Temora will race on Tuesday and have another meeting scheduled for March 5, which is also a Tuesday night.
However they have requested a new date for their cup to be run on a Friday or Saturday night.
Temora looking for somewhere in April but are yet to have anything confirmed by Harness Racing NSW.
New hopes a suitable time will allow for a proper showcase on what is usually one of the biggest nights in Temora.
"If we can manage to get a Friday or Saturday night then that would be ideal as it's when you draw the main crowd," he said.
"It is hard to get a crowd on a Tuesday night.
"It's one of the big nights of the year and once a year they come out for the cup as an annual night out."
It means the two traditionally strong harness racing clubs in the region have both been able to have their track issues shorted after the Junee Pacers Cup was run at Riverina Paceway in January due to issues with the Junee Showground Trust.
However they have since been resolved with plans for Junee to race back on their own track again in 2025.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.