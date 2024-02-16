Bastow smashes five records at City and Country Deanery carnival

TALENTED Wagga swimmer Hunter Bastow went on a record-breaking spree at the Wagga City and Country Deanery swimming carnival.
Bastow took all before him on his way to the senior boys age champion title in the city division at Oasis Aquatic Centre on Thursday.
Bastow smashed the clock in five different events, cementing his status as one the most promising swimmers to come through the ranks at Wagga in years.
Bastow broke a nine-year record in the 12 years boys 50m freestyle, eclipsing the 30 second mark with a time of 29:99, bettering the previous mark of 31.70.
The Mater Dei Primary School student also set a new time in the 50m butterfly of 32.93 seconds, smashing the previous mark of 36.69.
Bastow set a new time in the 100m freestyle of 1:07.62, beating the previous mark of 1:10.58.
He also set records in the 50m breaststroke of 39:91, the previous time being 42:59, and in the 50m backstroke with 37:51, beating the 2020 time of 39:67.
His younger sister, Tilly Bastow, also got in on the act breaking the junior girls 50m breaststroke record that Caitlin Wheeler held for 10 years.
Tilly produced a time of 52:77, eclipsing the previous time of 53.17, on her way to the junior girls city age champion title.
Rounding out the records were two swimmers from St Michaels Primary School at Coolamon in the country junior girls 50m backstroke.
Lucy Maloney (55.25) and Florence Peterson (55.56) both beat the previous time of 57.89, recorded in 2019, when finishing first and second in Thursday's event.
Carnival convenor Anthony Hood was blown away by the performances in the pool.
"Hunter Bastow broke plenty of records, some were of a decent age as well, and he was a standout across the day," Hood said.
"His sister Tilly also broke one record.
"The standard of swimming was very high and there were some brilliant performances."
Country
Junior girls: Lucy Maloney (St Michaels Coolamon) 1, Amelia Walsh (St Brendans Ganmain) and Florence Peterson (St Michaels Coolamon) 2
Junior boys: Darcy Archer (St Josephs Junee) 1, Kobe Hyde (St Josephs Lockhart) 2
11 years girls: Jessica Lane (St Josephs Lockhart) 1, Maddelyn McColl (All Saints Tumbarumba) 2
11 years boys: Hamish Cunningham (St Josephs Lockhart) 1, Seth Harris (St Brendans Ganmain) 2
Senior girls: Charlotte Hard (St Michaels Coolamon) 1, Harriet Corbett (St Josephs Junee) 2
Senior boys: Dustin Foley (St Michaels Coolamon) 1, Noah Hilton (St Michaels Coolamon) 2
City
Junior girls: Tilly Bastow (Mater Dei) 1, Larah McCallum (Mater Dei) 2
Junior boys: Louis Steele (Mater Dei) 1, Jet McPherson (Mater Dei) 2
11 years girls: Zali Figgis (Sacred Heart) 1, Zara Swann (Mater Dei) 2
11 years boys: Freddy Steele (Mater Dei) 1, Harry Treloar (Sacred Heart) 2
Senior girls: Lucy Parkinson (Mater Dei) 1, Elizabeth Hazelman (Henschke) 2
Senior boys: Hunter Bastow (Mater Dei) 1, Jonah Suidgeest (Mater Dei) 2
