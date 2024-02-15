Two key Wagga chances to be scratched from Country Championships Qualifier

ONE of Wagga's leading Country Championships contenders has been sensationally ruled out just days out from the qualifier.
Wagga trainer Peter Morgan is set to scratch Burrandana from Sunday's $150,000 SDRA Country Championships Qualifier (1400m) at Albury.
Burrandana has developed a foot abscess and is unable to run in the qualifier.
TAB did have Burrandana as the $5.50 favourite when they released their market on Thursday. He had drifted to $6.00 as defending champion Bianco Vilano was backed from $7.00 into $5.50 favouritism.
Morgan now hopes to be able to get Burrandana to the $150,000 Southern Country Championships Wild Card (1400m) at Goulburn on Sunday, March 24.
He lamented the turn of events on Thursday.
"With him dropping back to 56 kilograms and drew the six, anyhow," Morgan said.
"We'll try (to get to him to the wild card)."
Burrandana ran a slashing third behind Bianco Vilano in last year's qualifier. He went to the wild card and ran fifth as a $6.50 chance.
The horse has since run in five consecutive Highways in the past 12 months, returning three second placings, a third and a fourth.
The five-year-old had not started since December 9 but had a gallop between races at Wagga last week to show he was on track for the feature.
The scratching of Burrandana puts a dent in Wagga's Country Championships assault as they look to cause a boilover on opposition territory on Sunday.
Albury-trained horses have won every edition of the Country Championships heats to be held on the track.
The Wagga contingent will also be without talented mare Supido Beauty.
Wagga trainer Darrell Burnet will scratch Supido Beauty due to a bad blood reading.
It is an unfortunate result for the connections of Supido Beauty but it was a decision that was made slightly easier after coming up with the outside barrier. She was a $31 chance with TAB.
Burnet will try and target the wild card with Supido Beauty as well. She is a chance of heading to Adelaide for the $122,250 Magic Millions 3&4YO Classic at Murray Bridge on March 9 as a lead-up to Goulburn.
The scratchings of Burrandana and Supido Beauty will present the opportunity for Prophet's Daughter and Zuurberg to gain starts in the Albury feature.
Both have accepted in earlier races so there is a chance that there may not be a capacity field for the $150,000 event.
The first two horses home at both the SDRA qualifier and southern wild card qualify for the $1 million Country Championships Final at Randwick on April 6.
