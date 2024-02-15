State Cup action to be streamed internationally for the first time

Action from the NSW Touch State Cup will be streamed internationally for the first time at this year's event.
NSW Touch Assocation (NSWTA) has partnered with Kayo and Sky Sports to broadcast the action from Jubilee Park not only across Australia but also into New Zealand and across Europe.
NSWTA general manager Dean Russell was excited about the historic deal and believed that it would help to get more interest in the sport.
"We are really pleased with the style of event we put on," Russell said.
"It takes a lot of work and our team put a lot of hours into getting the event up and running.
"It is really exciting for the junior state cup this year with our broadcast partners with Kayo and Sky Sports which is going to allow us to take the sport internationally right across Europe and New Zealand who are both strong touch-playing nations.
"It's something we are really excited for, it'll give us greater access to get eyeballs onto the game that may not have watched it in the past."
As in previous years, warm weather is forecast for the three days of competition however Russell believes that they should manage to get through the event without any major complications.
"We've been watching the long distance weather forecast for about a month and a half now and pleasingly for us it's steadily been coming down," he said.
"The forecast for Friday and Saturday looks pretty good for us to get through unscathed, late Sunday afternoon might be a problem but our last final starts at 3pm and we have heat policies in place."
Extreme heat last year saw organisers make the decision to postpone play during the Friday while games were also modified to play two 12-minute halves with a break instead of the normal 25-minute turnaround.
Wagga Touch Assocation president Marc Lawrence was looking forward to hosting the massive event and said that a lot of work had been going on behind the scenes to make sure local teams were ready to compete.
"It's the sixth year we've had it here now," he said.
"We are really excited about that and we're also here for another three years so we are very grateful for that opportunity from NSW Touch to be able to host such an important event.
"As far as our own teams go, we had trials and selections way back in October and since then all the teams have been selected and training hard ultimately for this weekend."
Wagga has regularly been a strong competitor at the carnival in recent years and Lawrence was hopeful of seeing local teams right in contention for finals.
"Our program has been really good the last couple of years," he said.
"We've started to see some really good development of our players and traditionally we look at making quarter-finals and semi-finals each year.
"This year I feel that we are particularly strong so we should be seeing a lot of our teams make that quarter-finals stage.
"There's a few teams that will go on further and hopefully we see a final and a champion."
