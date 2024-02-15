New-look side ready to defend title as West Wyalong KO draw released

Young will face Group 20 club Yenda to start their West Wyalong Knockout defence.
The five Group Nine teams have all been split in the draw for next weekend's popular pre-season event.
Organisers are still hopeful of being able to secure a 12th team for this year's event.
If not Queanbeyan Blues will progress straight through to Saturday.
Only the schedule for Friday has been released at this stage pending confirmation of a 12th team.
However with only 11 confirmed entrants the two best losers will also secure their place in the quarter finals.
Young coach Tom Giles joined the club after their West Wyalong Knockout success last year.
However he's pleased with their preparation with only one of their new recruits set to miss out.
Jake Kambos will sit out with an Achilles tendon problem however he's expected to be right well before the Group Nine season starts.
"He will be back for our last trial or round one," Giles said.
"It's only a slight tear so it's four to six weeks and it's already been three weeks now."
Young have had plenty of upheaval since bowing in the second week of finals last year.
Captain-coach Nick Cornish, Weissel Medal winner Tom Demeio, Riverina representative forwards Josh Ayers and Ryan Dodson, veteran forward Mick Dodson, Serbian international Zane Bijorac and young gun Sam Graziani have all left since then.
However the Cherrypickers have brought in plenty of new faces as well.
Giles is looking forward to seeing how it all comes together at West Wyalong.
"It's all looking good," Giles said.
"I've got about 24 boys and it's a fit squad and a pretty solid 24 boys.
"Boro (Navori) is away on the Friday so he'll miss the first game but touch wood we make it through to Saturday and he will be available."
Brock and Clay Sing have been two of the most impressive on the training paddock for Young in the pre-season.
Giles expects getting some game experience will be a boost for the new-look side.
"You can only see so much at training and while we've been ripping in, and did a full contact session with the Sydney boys a few weeks ago, and the Sydney boys are back down this weekend," he said.
"Fitness wise is not a problem for me, I think we're pretty fit and you're not going to see that with West Wyalong only 30 minute games.
"With the pack we've got this year we can play five or six minutes, get a couple of carries and then come off and get some fresh bodies out there and it will be good to see the young ones coming through."
Junee will kick start the action on February 23 with a clash against Tuggeranong Bushrangers at 7pm.
Young then takes on Yenda at 7.40pm with Kangaroos to tackle Tullibigeal Lakes United, Southcity takes on the hosts at 9pm while Temora will follow for their clash against Woden.
The last game is pencilled in for 10.20pm.
