'Fangs for the memories': Wagga dentist calls time on 50-year career

Well-loved Wagga dentist David Coates has hung up his coat after 50 years, closing the chapter on the three-generation Coates dental dynasty which began in 1919.
The 80-year-old has decided to call time on his career following recent health issues and a brush with death when he suffered a stroke in his Berry Street practice.
"I've always hated the word retirement ... I had mixed feelings, which I've come to grips with now," he said.
Dental nurse Shannon Gustowski was in the room at the time of the stroke and rushed Dr Coates to Wagga Wagga Base Hospital. He was then transferred to Canberra.
"She saved my life," Dr Coates said.
Despite initial apprehension towards retirement, Dr Coates is looking forward to spending time with his wife of 55 years Pixie, five children, and 10 grandchildren.
"Dentistry is a profession that you need to enjoy, and I couldn't have done it without doing that, enjoying it," Dr Coates said.
"One thing I loved was giving them [patients] back their smile, relieving pain and making dentures for them, that gives you a lot of satisfaction."
The Coates Dental owner says that dentistry was always "in the genes" as his grandfather and father both practised in Wagga.
"I spent a lot of time at my dad's practice, watching him work. That was a big incentive, it appealed to me, what he was doing ... he enjoyed it all," Dr Coates said.
The Coates dental dynasty began when Norman Coates (1892-1951) established his dental practice on Fitzmaurice Street in 1919.
Norman's son Barry Coates (1921-2003) joined the practice in 1943, which was the year his son David was born.
"That's something of significance ...105 years of total practice time, which I'm told is a record in Australia," Dr Coates said.
All three Coates dentists also served in the Australian Army Dental Corps.
"Firstly, grandad in World War I, Flanders, and dad in World War II in New Guinea, and myself in Vietnam."
Dr Coates recalls his service in former country South Vietnam where he operated on Australian battalions and performed civil aid extractions for Vietnamese locals who were suffering the poor dental effects of betel nut.
"They'd line up, we had a little dental chair and I had my driver and assistant," the 80-year-old said.
"We did about 100 extractions per day ... and you weren't really sure if they were the enemy or not, they were just really pleased to have it done."
Returning from service in 1974, Dr Coates joined his father's practice on Fitzmaurice Street before purchasing it in 1975.
In 1980, he relocated to 73 Berry Street, where he operated until his retirement in February 2024.
Throughout his career, Dr Coates built rapport with patients, prioritising hygiene and avoiding unnecessary extractions.
"A big part of dentistry is how to use a toothbrush, when to use it and how many times to use it, that's what I taught most of my patients, and it stuck with them, and they're appreciative," he said.
Over five decades, he observed revolutions in the dentistry industry including drill technology improvements, synthetic resins and porcelains, and importantly the introduction of fluoride to drinking water in Wagga which saw significant reductions in tooth decay.
"Don't forget oral hygiene is so important in maintaining a healthy mouth, teeth and gums, so regular tooth brushing, and regular checkups," he said.
Coates Dental practice continues to operate and is now owned by dentist Dr Shady Eskander who Dr Coates praises as "an extremely good operator".
Dr Coates plans to spend his retirement with his loved ones and enjoy his lifelong hobbies including golf, gardening and working out in the gym.
He has been a member of two choirs for 40 years, the Cantalina Singers and the Wagga City Rugby Male Choir, who perform at eisteddfods and concerts throughout the year.
"I'll be doing a lot of writing, memoirs and family history, making sure the grandkids have a bit of history to read," he said.
"I think I'll be pretty well utilised during that forthcoming time."
Following news of his retirement, Dr Coates has received an influx of gratitude from patients in the form of cards and calls.
"I wish to sincerely thank all my patients throughout the 50 years of dental treatment and wish them all the very best," he said.
Recalling the slang term for dentist fang farrier, Dr Coates ends his dental career with a closing remark.
"Fangs for the memories," he said.
