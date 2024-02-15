Temporary athletics facility to be developed at Wiradjuri Reserve

Wiradjuri Reserve will be the temporary home of athletics in Wagga for the next few months due to the impending redevelopment of the Bill Jacob Athletics Centre.
Work is expected to begin on the centre at Jubilee Park as soon as next week which has led Wagga City Council to develop a temporary facility at the reserve for the upcoming school athletics carnival season.
Council's manager recreation and economic development Ben Creighton confirmed that work has begun on the temporary facility ahead of the school carnival season.
"Council is currently in the process of creating a temporary athletic facility on the large open space at the Wiradjuri Reserve to host school and local athletics carnivals and events while the Bill Jacob facility is unavailable due to the construction works," Creighton said.
"Council worked closely with the local and state athletics groups to identify the requirements of a temporary facility for the duration of the construction, with Wiradjuri Oval being identified as the most suitable option available.
"The temporary facility will include an athletics track, throwing circles and cages, long and triple jump pits and line marking for javelin. Council will also provide temporary storage facilities for club equipment and additional portable toilets."
Creighton noted that the cost of the project would be about $50,000 with the majority of that for the temporary facilities that have been placed on the site.
He also added that cost is part of the overall Bill Jacob Athletics Centre upgrade funding allocation.
Mater Dei Catholic College is one of the local schools who will utilise the facilities at Wiradjuri Reserve in the coming months and sport coordinator Nathan Irvine said they have made the decision to split their carnival across two days.
"We are going to do some of our relays and house activities at school the week before just because of the additional travel for our kids being out at Lake Albert," Irvine said.
"Then we will have the rest of our events as normal at Wiradjuri."
Irvine added that it was good that Council had developed the temporary facilities to use given they have no existing structures onsite at the college.
"With our school we don't have anything for long jump, triple jump, shot put or discus," he said.
"We have had to run a carnival at our school before and it's a lot of work for your ground staff, having Council set it up for us is good."
Irvine also added that potential school records that are broken at their upcoming carnival would count and just be recorded with an asterisk next to it.
"When we had the carnival at school we just chucked a little asterisk next to them if they did break a record there," he said.
"I suppose with the changed facilities they are less likely to break records and once we do go to the new tartan track we expect a lot of our running and jumping records will get broken anyway.
"We will just whack a little asterisk onto them and it'll be fine."
The facility will also play host to the Wagga Little Athletics and Kooringal-Wagga Athletics clubs for the remainder of their seasons.
Wagga Little Athletics treasurer Bob Hay believed the temporary move would have a slight impact on their immediate activities but said it was a small sacrifice to pay in return for their redeveloped facility.
"I'm guessing it's going to reduce some of the activities that we can do," Hay said.
"But it's a bit of a case of short term pain and long term gain for athletics.
"We've probably only got approximately six weeks of our athletics club season remaining but we do have a lot of athletes that train over winter.
"Mainly for the school events but there's other events around NSW Athletics that kids like to train for during the winter months.
"I think we can make do with what's happening down there and keep moving forward."
