Meet the Wagga woman ensuring Taylor Swift fans never go out of style

From making stacks of friendship bracelets to custom self-made costumes, there is much more to attending a Taylor Swift concert than meets the eye.
A Wagga hair salon owner gave away a free service worth $6500 in exchange for two The Eras Tour tickets, while resident Amy-Lea Post has been styling the city's Swifties and getting them concert-ready.
Despite having eight screens at the ready to secure tickets, Babe Hair Lounge owner Adrienne Horne, 29, and hairdresser Kyra Rohrich, 23, weren't successful in securing the sought-after items.
Determined to make magic happen, the Swifties decided to think outside the box and give away a hair package in exchange for two tickets.
"The competition started as a joke - everyone just wanted to shut us up," Miss Horne said.
"We had girls who didn't have tickets trying to get tickets just to get the free hair service.
"It's a once-in-a-lifetime concert."
Miss Horne and Miss Rohrich successfully secured two tickets to The Eras Tour in Sydney and forked out $1200 for overnight accommodation.
While Miss Rohrich has been to a Taylor Swift concert before, this time around will be extra special as the concert is on the same night as her 24th birthday.
"It's so special, I'm the biggest Taylor Swift fan," Miss Rohrich said.
"I got my first Taylor Swift album when I was nine."
Miss Rohrich has already started making a skirt for the occasion, which is a well-known practice among fans who love to wear outfits they recreated from looks inspired by Taylor Swift albums.
The super-fans have also made a stack of friendship bracelets to wear on the night, a trend that took off among Swifties due to the lyrics "So, make the friendship bracelets' from Taylor Swift's song 'You're on Your Own'.
Miss Rohrich's love for Taylor Swift surpasses decades of good music.
"She's resilient and she's such a girl's girl, which I think is really special," she said.
For Miss Horne, it will be her first time attending a Taylor Swift concert, but it won't be just any concert.
"It's not often you get to go to a concert where they will sing all of their best hits," she said.
For Ms Post, the owner of custom t-shirt business Little LaPost Labels, the love for Taylor Swift stretches right across the city.
The 33-year-old mother of three is also a superfan and has been making custom t-shirts for concertgoers all week.
She herself will be attending The Eras Tour concert in Melbourne and already has her custom tee ready to go.
"I've been a Taylor Swift fan from before time," she said.
"I went to her first-ever Australian concert and I have been to every single one since."
Mrs Post's favourite album is 1989 and in true 1989 Taylor Swift fashion, she will rock red lips with a white custom tee and black hat.
With orders for custom Taylor Swift tees flying in, it's safe to say she won't be the only fan from Wagga rocking the custom-made merchandise.
"February is usually the quietest month of the year - but this has broken records for me," she said.
"It's been the most successful month I've ever had - I had a month's worth of orders come through in one week."
From Karma references to album covers, each custom design is more creative than the last.
"I love the creativity and bringing people's ideas into reality," Mrs Post said.
"They all come out so differently and they all look amazing."
