Meet the Wagga woman ensuring Taylor Swift fans never go out of style

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated February 15 2024 - 6:07pm, first published 6:00pm
Wagga's Amy-Lea Post, a Taylor Swift super-fan, will be rocking a look from the album 1989 when she attends The Eras Tour concert in Melbourne. Picture by Les Smith
From making stacks of friendship bracelets to custom self-made costumes, there is much more to attending a Taylor Swift concert than meets the eye.

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

