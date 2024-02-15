Internationals aplenty commit to second edition of Wagga's WPGA Pro-Am

AN INTERNATIONAL field will converge on Wagga Country Club later this month for the second edition of the Women's Professional Golfers Association (WPGA) Pro-Am.
Among the 43 entries already received for the $50,000 event are golfers from the United Kingdom, South Africa, Japan, Korea, Thailand, Hong Kong, Cook Islands and New Zealand.
Among the big names to commit to the Wagga Pro-Am are former British Masters champion Lydia Hall and talented Australian golfer Karis Davidson.
Defending champion Jordan O'Brien will return to Wagga for the February 29-March 1 event, as will runner up Rhianna Lewis.
Cook Islands golfer Elmay Viking, who finished second to Amy Taylor at the $50,000 Women's NSW Open Regional Qualifier at Wagga late last year, is also confirmed to play at the event.
Munchin Keh, who also finished top five at both events, will be back in Wagga.
Wagga Country Club professional Tegan Purcell declared it will be the biggest and best edition yet.
"Basically it's everybody who we had last year because we've always found once we get them here once they tend to come, we put on a pretty good show, and then plus a bunch of new internationals," Purcell said.
"The WPGA Tour have changed their qualification categories a little bit, so they have basically more people who get guaranteed a spot. They had a lot of people at their qualifying school earlier in the year so there's quite a few international players that we haven't had before, which is awesome."
Purcell was thrilled to have the likes of Davidson and Hall to headline the event.
Davidson will fly straight to China at the completion of the Wagga event to head to her next tournament.
"Karis is great, she's been here before. Lidia is a really high-profile player, we're thrilled to get her," Purcell said.
"Any time you can attract higher profile players it's great and it's nice for our members to be able to play with them as well as being able to come out and watch them.
"Any time you can get players like that, it's unreal."
This year's WPGA Tour offers $3 million in prizemoney with some of the events co-sanctioned with the European Tour, making the events even more appealing for both Australian and international golfers.
Purcell said it was exciting to be able to build on the success of last year's inaugural ladies pro-am.
"It's definitely a little bit easier the second time because we've got a bit of an idea on what worked and didn't work and of course we use part of the plan from the PGA Pro-Am from the last 20 years to give us the blueprint to work with," she said.
"It's great, it's going really well, members are on board, a lot of sponsors and new sponsors so it's exciting."
Wagga Country Club secretary-manager John Turner is excited for this year's event.
"We're expecting over 50 professionals from all over the world," Turner said.
"It keeps getting better. There is a full schedule for the ladies this year, which helps a great deal."
Officials are thrilled with the condition of the course heading into the event.
Spectators are encouraged to attend and entry is free.
