Dogs put down after repeat attacks prompt petition to Wagga council

Several dogs have been put down after a series of attacks in the Wagga area prompted a petition to council this week.
Wagga City Council revealed this week that four dogs have been euthanased as part of its response to an ongoing series of complaints from several members of the local community.
Council's manager of environment and regulatory services Mark Gardiner said the petition, presented to council as a confidential report on Monday night, had approximately 30 signatories.
"The petition related to [several] dog attacks occurring in Wagga and was kept confidential because it identified the property where the dogs were from," Mr Gardiner said.
It comes less than 12 months after two dogs were involved in multiple attacks, with one resident recounting a harrowing experience on Beckwith Street last June.
Mr Gardiner said the attacks reportedly involving the four dogs were against other animals and that council has been "working on [a solution to] that matter" for the past year.
"We have seen a number of dogs euthanased as a result of the attacks, and from our perspective, the matter has [now] been resolved," he said.
Mr Gardiner said the dogs were not a restricted breed, but stressed residents need to take responsibility for their pets.
He said despite this, "all breeds can be aggressive" and said it was up to dog owners to ensure their pets were trained appropriately.
"There is no place for aggressive dogs within the Wagga community and under the Companion Animals Act, council has powers to address those particular issues," he said.
Between 1 January 2023 and 31 December 2023, 106 incidents involving 162 dogs were reported to Council.
