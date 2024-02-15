Your say: It won't take 900 years this time to start making up for the past

Like Allan Hickey (DA Letters, February 13) my forbears were early arrivals in the colony of NSW.
Unlike his though, my great-great-grandfather turned up here in 1832 in chains courtesy of a commuted death sentence to serve 14 years as a convict.
His descendants, numerous and spread widely across this nation have, by and large done well. And therein lies the nub of the problem that Mr Hickey and those who pen similar letters fail to grasp.
The overwhelming benefit of the legacy of English colonisation of Australia has landed with those of European descent.
Australia's original inhabitants have missed out all the way down the line. It took until 1967 to even recognise them as citizens in their own country.
Today Aboriginal Australia has shorter life expectancy, inferior educational outcomes, poorer health and is locked up at massively disproportionate rates to white Australia.
Closing the gap has failed miserably. And still letters continue to turn up in this paper offering the gratuitous advice to get over it.
It took the Irish nearly 900 years to get their independence from Britain. The typical referendum 'No' voter was white, over 50 and male.
Thankfully the generations coming behind Mr Hickey and myself have a generosity of spirit and a decency of heart that was absent in their parents' and grandparents' referendum vote.
It won't take 900 years this time around.
During Question Time on February 8, Tony Burke expressed, "Casuals don't have casual rent; they don't have casual mortgages; they don't have casual bills".
With Labor holding this position, I'm perplexed then why the Labor party is struggling to understand the issue of scarcity of casual teachers in schools.
To my friend with the yappy dog problem the solution is simple. At an opportune moment seize the offending canine from your neighbour's backyard and tie it up in your backyard. Then and only then will they fully appreciate the annoyance of a barking dog next door.
Scientists have been warning us for years about the effects of rising ocean temperatures ("Scientists warn Atlantic Ocean currents reaching 'tipping point'", February 12).
Atlantic Ocean currents now show signs of reaching a 'tipping point' which would significantly affect temperature changes in the northern hemisphere and the Amazon. Australia is not immune.
We have already seen the impact of warmer ocean currents, when moister air contributed to record-breaking floods in Queensland and NSW.
Oceanographer Peter de Menocal says that a collapse of the circulation of ocean currents would "affect every person on the planet".
We need to drastically reduce our use of heat-trapping pollutants like coal and gas, worldwide.
When will we wake up?
We now have proof beyond all doubt that there are people on the deniers side of climate change that are not real bright and we have dills on the pro climate change side as well (DA Letters, February 10).
Especially when you read something like "there is no evidence that wind turbines or power lines have adverse health effects on humans".
You could also throw in that renewables are cheaper but we will need 70,000 people for the new jobs created building and maintaining the renewables.
Labour is one of the biggest costs for anything we produce in Australia. No wonder the bills didn't drop $275.
