Court rules pair charged over Wagga crime spree to remain behind bars

The identities of two men remanded in custody over an alleged police pursuit across Wagga have been revealed.
Albury pair Jye Lawrence Honeysett and Brandon Lee Taylor, both 23, appeared in the Wagga Local Court on Wednesday, facing a number of charges including police pursuit, vehicle theft and break and enter.
Shortly before 2pm on Tuesday, police attempted to stop a reportedly stolen ute on Jenkins Street in Wagga.
Police said the vehicle's driver failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated.
The ute later collided with two police vehicles, forcing officers to end the pursuit amid safety concerns.
Police tracked the ute to Leavenworth Drive in Mount Austin, where the driver abandoned the vehicle and entered a black sedan.
That vehicle was tracked down to Willang Street in Glenfield Park, where three people left the vehicle.
Police fired a Taser to arrest one of the men, and found a 16-year-old boy nearby.
Honeysett allegedly ran from the scene, where police said he forced entry into a Willang Street home in Glenfield Park while a woman and small child were still inside.
Officers arrested Honeysett as he allegedly tried to steal a vehicle from the garage of the home.
During a search of the sedan police say they located and seized two firearms and ammunition, while illicit drugs and cash were also allegedly found on one of the men.
Following the arrests, both Honeysett and Taylor were taken to Wagga Base Hospital and treated for minor injuries, before they were released and taken to Wagga police station.
Honeysett was charged with driving a vehicle without the consent of the owner, leading police on a pursuit, not stopping and driving dangerously, driving recklessly/furiously or speeding, using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention, being carried in a vehicle taken without the owner's consent, aggravated break and enter with intent knowing a person was inside and hindering or resisting an officer.
Taylor was charged with two counts of driving a vehicle on a disqualified licence, two counts of driving a vehicle without the owner's consent, leading officers on a pursuit, receiving stolen property outside of NSW, driving recklessly/furiously or speeding, supplying prohibited drugs and dealing with property that was the proceeds of a crime.
In court on Wednesday, both Taylor and Honeysett were remanded in custody and ordered to return before the magistrate on February 28.
It was also revealed Honeysett had been on parole at the time of the alleged offences and Magistrate Philip Stewart ordered him to face court on April 10 in relation to separate matters.
The 16-year-old was released after assisting police with their inquiries.
Anyone with information about the incident should call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 as police inquiries continue.
