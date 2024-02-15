The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Court rules pair charged over Wagga crime spree to remain behind bars

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated February 15 2024 - 6:17pm, first published 5:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two men have fronted Wagga Local Court over an alleged break and enter and police pursuit in the city this week. File picture
Two men have fronted Wagga Local Court over an alleged break and enter and police pursuit in the city this week. File picture

The identities of two men remanded in custody over an alleged police pursuit across Wagga have been revealed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.