Wagga Christian College students make a big splash at swimming carnival

WAGGA Christian College students certainly made a splash at their annual swimming carnival on Wednesday.
A mega splash bomb competition were among the highlights at a fun Wagga Christian College swimming carnival at Oasis Aquatic Centre.
There were plenty of smiles as students also soaked up the novelty events that saw plenty of flippers and floating devices take to the water.
The competition in the pool was hot with West and Rentoul enjoying a seesawing battle for champion house.
Eventually, West (1590 points) pipped Rentoul (1506). Vincent (992) came in third place, ahead of Lindner (848).
There were a number of strong performances in the pool with Bradley and Christine Quick both claiming the 18 years age champion title.
The Buchtmanns, Sophie and Hannah, also both claimed their respective age champion titles.
Wagga Christian College sports coordinator Blake Cunningham said it was a fantastic carnival.
"The College was blessed with a perfect day for the carnival," Cunningham said.
"It had a magnificent atmosphere with great participation. Although no records were broken the mega splash (bomb competition) was a highlight.
"Another positive of the carnival was the mass point swim that allows all students to complete laps with floating, flippers and noodles to earn points for their house."
12 years: Charlotte Jones
13 years: Liam Robinson and Halle Leahy
14 years: Jedidiah Ward and Ruby Vidler
15 years: Jared Owers and Sophie Buchtmann
16 years: Joseph Jarratt and Stella Wark
17 years: Bailey Joiner and Hannah Buchtmann
18+ years: Bradley Quick and Christine Quick
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.