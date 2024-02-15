The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Wagga Christian College students make a big splash at swimming carnival

MM
By Matt Malone
February 15 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Quick is all smiles after taking out the senior girls 50m backstroke on her way to the 18 years girls age champion title at Wagga Christian College's swimming carnival at Oasis Aquatic Centre on Wednesday. Picture by Les Smith
Christine Quick is all smiles after taking out the senior girls 50m backstroke on her way to the 18 years girls age champion title at Wagga Christian College's swimming carnival at Oasis Aquatic Centre on Wednesday. Picture by Les Smith

WAGGA Christian College students certainly made a splash at their annual swimming carnival on Wednesday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.