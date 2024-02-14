Tragic discovery ends search for man reported missing from Wagga

A body found in a car southeast of Wagga is believed to be that of a man missing from Wagga.
Officers from the Riverina Police District had been searching for a 57-year-old man who was reported missing from Lake Albert on Thursday, February 8.
A mass text message was sent out and police said family members held concerns due to the man requiring medication.
Following an extensive search, a body was found in a vehicle at Humula, about 70kms from Wagga, about 9.30am on Wednesday, February 14.
While the body is yet to be formally identified, police said it's believed to be that of the missing man.
The circumstances surrounding his death are not being treated as suspicious.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
