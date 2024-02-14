What Coolamon and Las Vegas have in common under NRL's plan

Las Vegas has just put on a show for the Super Bowl and now Brad Fittler hopes the NRL can do the same.
The NRL will open their season with the Las Vegas double header on March 2.
Fittler expects it has the potential to really open new avenues for rugby league.
"When you try things like this it obviously brings attention so there's a little bit of pressure," Fittler said.
"We're going to a place where not many people have actually heard about the game.
"I watched a little bit of the Super Bowl and the stadium looks fantastic so hopefully we can put a heap of faces in those seats.
"We've got some great teams with the Roosters, Broncos, South Sydney and Manly, really entertaining teams, so if we can get enough people there it's something that can develop over time."
Fittler was part of Penrith's first premiership in 1991.
The Panthers became the first time in 40 years to win three straight premierships however whether they have the depth to continue their dominance is a big question.
"They've lost more players and Stephen Crichton, if you have a look at his impact in grand finals alone has been incredible," he said.
"He's going to be a huge loss but they seem to keep finding the players.
"They've got an incredible core group of senior players there but I think Brisbane if they can continue on what they did last year, I think the Roosters if they continue to get better and there were so many teams who missed (finals).
"South Sydney missed out, Parramatta missed out and Manly missed out and you think where are they going to fit so it's going to be close."
Paul Gallen also believes it will be a closer competition this season.
Especially with the Panthers losing out of their most recent grand final winning team.
"Two years ago everyone knew they were going to win from round one, it probably took them a little bit longer last year, probably until round 10 to be convinced they could win the comp, and this year they've lost even more depth.
"Brisbane seem the likely one who can really challenge for it but they've lost some players too, (Kurt) Capewell, (Tom) Flegler and Herbie Farnworth.
"I think it's going to be an even competition.
"The Warriors are going to go really well if Shaun Johnson can play the way he did last year, obviously my Sharks are going to be there and Melbourne Storm are always going to be there.
"I think it is going to be one of the more open competitions going into the season I can remember for a long time."
