Jail time for man caught with guns, ammunition and military devices

A man has received an aggregate sentence of 23 months jail for the theft of guns, ammunition and military devices last year.
Daniel Peter Fall, of Griffith, pleaded guilty to 10 charges relating to possession of unauthorised firearms, goods suspected of being stolen, not keep firearm safely, and possess/use prohibited weapon without permit.
In Griffith Local Court on February 8, it was heard that the 37-year-old man was already on bail for previous firearm and assault convictions.
According to documents tendered to the court, police executed a search warrant at Fall's address on March 7, 2023, where four unsecured firearms were found in his bedroom.
Police believed two had been stolen from a Goolgowi property on February 10 and 11, and Fall was arrested as a result.
Around 12.45pm on Wednesday, March 8, officers attended a Kywong Street address where a number of other items were discovered in a cupboard in a garage.
They included military mortars identified as 'sea markers', which were subsequently seized by the Australian Defence Force as Commonwealth property.
Other items included a 'Powa-beam' brand spotlight on a gas strut mount officers suspected was stolen from a property near Carrathool on February 24.
A .22 calibre Lakefield rifle with an attached scope, ammunition, number plates, a Bowen knife and power tools were also uncovered.
Fall received a non-parole period of 10 months and will be eligible for release on December 7.
As part of his sentence, Fall was also ordered to undergo drug and alcohol rehabilitation.
