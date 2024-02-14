Cop cars rammed in pursuit that saw man run, taser used, home broken into: police

One of two men accused of leading police on a dangerous pursuit through Wagga was tasered in his arrest while another ran from the scene and tried to steal a car from a woman's home he had just broken into.
Officers attached to the Riverina Police District attempted to stop a stolen ute on Jenkins Street in Ashmont at about 2pm on Tuesday.
A pursuit was initiated when the vehicle allegedly failed to stop, but was terminated a short time later due to safety concerns after it collided with two police vehicles.
The ute was tracked to Leavenworth Drive in Mount Austin, where the driver abandoned the ute and got into a black sedan.
That vehicle was tracked to Willang Street in Glenfield Park before three occupants exited the vehicle.
A taser was used in the course of the arrest of a 23-year-old man, police said, while another 23-year-old took off on foot. A 16-year-old boy was also located nearby, police said.
He then allegedly forced his way into a home, where a woman and small child were inside, and was interrupted and arrested by police as he tried to steal a car from the garage.
"During a search of the sedan police located and seized two firearms and ammunition, while illicit drugs and cash were located on one of the men," police said.
Both men were taken to Wagga Base Hospital and treated for minor injuries, before they were released and taken to Wagga Police Station.
A 23-year-old man was charged with driving a vehicle without the consent of the owner, leading police on a pursuit, not stopping and driving dangerously, driving recklessly/furiously or speeding, using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention, being carried in a vehicle taken with the owner's consent, aggravated break and enter with intent knowing a person was inside and hindering or resisting an officer.
The second 23-year-old man was charged with two counts of driving a vehicle on a disqualified license, two counts of driving a vehicle without the owner's consent, leading officers on a pursuit, receiving stolen property outside of NSW valued greater than $15,000, driving recklessly/furiously or speeding, supplying prohibited drugs and dealing with property proceeds of a crime greater than $100,000.
Both were refused bail and were to appear before Wagga Local Court on Wednesday, while the teenager was released after assisting police with inquiries.
Inquiries into the incident are ongoing; anyone with information into the incident is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
