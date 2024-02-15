Seven not so heaven as Tumut loses another premiership star

Tumut's premiership defence is on even shakier ground after another high profile departure.
Brayden Draber has become their latest star to leave the club following their grand final victory in September.
The Riverina representative has been lured to Queanbeyan Kangaroos with the chance to test himself at a higher level proving too good to ignore.
"It's definitely a good opportunity and a good opportunity to test myself in a new competition and see how it is and how I go," Draber said.
"I'm not getting any younger so it will be good to get out of here and see what other competitions are like
"They've got a fairly quality side so I think they should be up around the top again."
Queanbeyan Kangaroos coach Sam Williams contacted Draber about the opportunity to join the reigning Canberra Raiders Cup premiers.
The former Canberra Raiders playmaker certainly piqued Draber's interest.
"He was quizzing me about what I was doing this year," Draber said.
"He said they had lost a couple of centres from last year and were looking for a new one.
"I've got some family over there so it will be good to see a bit more so it's a good, new opportunity for me."
The 25-year-old is yet to train with the club but will link up with fellow Riverina representatives from last season Josh Ayers and Ryan Dodson.
However his decision has certainly made his living situation an interesting one.
He shares a house with Blues coach Zac Masters and plans to travel over to play for his new club.
It made the decision to leave all the harder.
"It was a really, really tough decision actually and it was a tough conversation to have with Zac," he said.
"It took me a bit but I finally came up with the decision and I think we're all good."
While Masters doesn't expect too much to change at home, he admitted it's another big blow for the Blues.
They had already lost Lachlan Bristow, Jacob Sturt, Michael Fenn, Adam Pearce, Mitch Ivill, Tom Hickson and Robbie Byatt from their side and Draber was another they couldn't afford to see move on.
"It's another unexpected blow losing Brayden," Masters said.
"It's not what we needed and it's been well advertised we've lost a few players leading into this season but again it's another opportunity for one of our boys to step up and take that opportunity with both hands.
"There's a few positions available and the boys have been training hard.
"It will be interesting as we get closer to the season who puts their hands up."
The amount of players the Blues have lost was something Draber weighed up as part of his decision.
However he's confident they can rebuild.
"Losing a lot of players kind of sucks but you can't always be at the top I guess and it's a bit of a rebuilding stage here at Tumut," he said.
"It might take a couple of years but I'm sure they will get there."
Tumut only have the one new face at this stage after Kyle Danilczak signed on with the club in January
They are still on the lookout but Masters remains confident there is still plenty of experience in the club to help guide the next generation of Blues players.
"It would have been nice to still have Brayden there to help some of these young outside backs step into the grade," he said.
"It's a different ball game playing first grade footy and Brayden has a fair bit of experience as a two-time premiership winner but in saying that we've still got a fair bit of experience in the side with guys like Dean Bristow and Jacob Toppin in the side that are there at training and probably have more experience than Brayden.
"We've still got people there who can coach and help some of these young boys step into grade."
Tumut will start their title defence with a grand final rematch with Kangaroos at Equex Centre on April 13.
They are once again set to come into the season without a trial but with many of their players involved in the Tumut Pub 9s Masters doesn't believe it will be an issue.
