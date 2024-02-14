Closed roads, traffic spikes: Thousands to flock to Wagga for state titles

Residents are being reminded of road closures and a spike in traffic over the weekend with more 10,000 visitors expected in Wagga for the NSW Touch Association Junior State Cup Southern Conference carnival.
Traffic is expected to increase across the city from Friday, with road closures in place from 6am to 7pm on Friday and Saturday and from 6am to 3pm on Sunday.
Red Hill Road will be closed to eastbound traffic between the Bourke Street and Glenfield Road roundabouts, with detours via Bruce Street.
Bourke Street between Bourkelands Drive and Red Hill Road roundabout will be closed to non-event traffic, with detours via Berembee Road, Bourkelands Drive and Holbrook Road.
NSW Touch Association president Dean Russell said this year is looking like the carnival will bring in similar numbers to previous years.
"We're still bringing in around 10,000 people to the region and they will be moving in and out of the precinct across the course of the three days," he said.
"You might be a family who has a play in the under 12s boys division and Friday you might be playing all your games early so you'll come in early and you might be finished by early afternoon so you'll be leaving and another division might be playing later in the day so you'll come in later."
Mr Russell said it will be a constant traffic flow in and out of the precinct over the three days.
"All the detours will be signposted and we will expect the heaviest traffic will more than likely be around the early morning times as the referees, officials, staff and volunteers come in for the day," he said.
"I'd think the heaviest times would be between 6am and 8.30am."
